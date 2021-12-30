As the COVID-19 pandemic has interrupted networking opportunities for farmers, the Cannon River chapter of the Sustainable Farming Association (SFA) is initiating new programs to help area growers rebuild their local farming community and learn from experienced mentors.
Cannon River SFA’s new programming is being made possible by a $10,000 Economic Development Grant awarded by the Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation on Dec. 14. The funds will go toward serving farmers in Cannon River’s service area of Le Sueur, Rice, Steele, Scott, Goodhue, Dakota and Dodge counties.
Maddy Bartsch, rebuilding connections manager for Cannon River SFA, said the organization’s networking programming was inspired by the expressed needs of farmers in the community.
In a survey of SFA members, many local stakeholders said area farmers were having trouble running a profitable or sustainable business. They were also challenged by a lack of resources for small farms at the state and federal level, a need for greater land access and resource sharing and a lack of local leadership.
While the Cannon River SFA doesn’t have the capacity to tackle issues like land access and state and federal resources for small farms, Bartsch noted that the organization could use its strength in building community connections to help area farmers access unknown resources and learn from agricultural educators and businesses.
A major key initiative is to set up business-to-business mentorship programs that would allow experienced entrepreneurs to share their knowledge and up-and-coming farmers a chance to learn about successful agricultural practices. Bartsch said there were many producers that want to pass on their knowledge before they retire or sell their farms and new farmers that wanted resources to improve their operations.
“Maybe it’s fencing, someone who recently did a bunch of fencing can talk through what it was like renting equipment, sharing equipment, those sorts of things so that people don’t have to go it alone and reinvent the wheel,” said Bartsch. “A lot of community members have done all sorts of projects and have really great information to share.”
Each mentor will be selected by Cannon River SFA and must meet specific expectations on what information the mentor will provide and how much time they’re expected to dedicate to the mentorship program.
Cannon River SFA is also creating more opportunities for agriculture entrepreneurs to connect with each other. Four informal social gatherings are planned by December 2022, along with four committee meetings focused on specific topics like alternative sustainable business models.
“It’s just a casual get together — maybe with a speaker, maybe not,” said Cannon River SFA Secretary Gwen Anderson. “Mostly because we’re finding this networking ability for farmers and food related and fiber related entrepreneurs to talk with each other is super helpful.”
Beyond serving the business interests of local entrepreneurs, the social hours also build bonds between farmers spread out across the seven county region. Bartsch said that many farmers in rural areas feel isolated and the COVID-19 pandemic has only worsened those feelings of solitude.
“Having these gatherings, even online classes, felt like ways of connecting and knowing that your community was there,” said Bartsch. “We had a gathering in October and I know a lot of people really appreciated having that opportunity to get together.”
In addition, grant monies have been reserved to hire at least one farmer to serve on the Local Food Producer Sustainability Project Advisory Committee by January 2022. The local foods initiative was launched the state SFA, SMIF, Renewing the Countryside (RTC) and the Minnesota Farmers Market Association (MFMA) with a focus on supporting food makers and producers in southeastern Minnesota including Le Sueur, Rice, Nicollet and Waseca Counties.
After analyzing the challenges faced by local food producers, the Local Food Producer Sustainability Project will start work next year designing plans to help bring more local food products to grocery store shelves.
“It’s trying to create some implementation. This is what we heard and now, maybe it’s mentorship, maybe an equipment sharing program would be really helpful,” said Bartsch. “How do we build the framework for that and begin testing that?”