An 18-year-old student at Waterville Elysian Morristown High School was accused of selling marijauna vape device at school.
Thane Seeley, of Janesville, was charged with a fourth-degree controlled substance crime for sale of marijuana in a school zone.
According to a school resource officer at WEM, they were advised by two high school students that they purchased marijuana vape carts off of Seely. Both students reported purchasing a ghost Zkittles Indica THC vape in gym class to share. They later went to the restroom and took some hits from the device. One of the students said they didn’t feel well, so they told school staff about the vape. School staff searched the other student’s backpack and found the vape. The divide was later tested positive for marijuana.
Surveillance video reportedly showed a student approach Seeley in the gym, and he appeared to place something in their pocket. The student then walked out of the gym into the bathroom with two others.
The resource officer said they took a recorded statement from Seeley. When asked what he handed to the student in the video, Seeley reportedly responded, ”A vape maybe." He further stated it contained vape nicotine when asked what was in it. The officer then stated they located a vape containing CBD and believed it was the same device.
According to a synopsis of Seeley’s statement, he confirmed it was a CBD vape, but that the device was paid for beforehand and not on school grounds. He further said it was the first time he sold a vape at school.
A third student old the resource officer that they asked the other students to use it while in the bathroom. They said they weren’t involved in the purchase and returned the vape after taking a hit.