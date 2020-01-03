Fresh off a loss to rivals Belle Plaine last year, Le Sueur-Henderson High School is preparing a dramatically different opening for the One Act Play festival on Jan 18.
For the fifth annual Minnesota River Conference One Act Play Tournament at Mayer Lutheran High School, LS-H will be bringing the historical drama “Radium Girls,” by D.W. Gregory to life. The play follows the true story of Grace Fryer, a plant worker who took the United States Radium Corporation to court in 1928 after contracting radiation poisoning painting watch dials for the company with radioluminescent paint. The case captured the nation’s attention and led to the establishment of labor safety regulations in the trial’s wake.
Director Emily Barnard discovered the play after searching for a one-act that she felt could give LS-H the winning edge. This is Barnard’s first year directing the one-act, so she wanted LS-H to leave an impact at this year’s tournament.
“I talked with the lady who did it last year and it sounded like they were doing a lot of comedies and I kind of wanted to go away from that,” said Barnard. “ I did the one act when I was in high school and to me it seemed like dramas did a lot better, something that had a historical feature to it, something that you could learn from.”
This year’s one act has 16 students performing and two on crew including leads Jocelyn Machetmes, a junior playing factory worker Grace Fryer, and senior Tim Kulzer who plays the greed-stricken factory owner Arthur Roeder. Machtemes described the story as a lesson in standing up for yourself.
“She’s very quiet and doesn’t really make trouble,” said Machtemes on her character. “She was just raised to be quiet in the background and so when she first starts getting sick and all her friends are getting sick and dying, she doesn’t understand that she’s dying from what the company’s been doing. She doesn’t think they would do something like that to her and it takes her a little while to understand they are and she needs to fight back.”
Machtemes and Kulzer are no strangers to the LS-H stage, having performed for around seven years. For Kulzer, acting has been a chance to put himself out there while still playing someone else.
“I’m just excited to get on stage and be acting and to be a character that doesn’t get judged,” said Kulzer. “It’s a good outlet to be up on stage and be somebody else.”
“I’m just excited for the whole thing,” said Machtemes on the upcoming competition. While the students will face off against seven other schools, including Belle Plaine, Jordan, Norwood Young America, Sibley East, Southwest Christian, Tri-City United and Mayer Lutheran, they expressed confidence in their play.
“We’re going to win,” said Kulzer.