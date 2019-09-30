The Le Center American Legion Post 108 took the time to celebrate 100 years of history on Sept. 28. Saturday, event-goers plated games, got their faces painted and listened to live music in honor of Post 108’s centennial anniversary.
“It’s amazing, because when you think about something being around for 100 years, it’s crazy to think that something has that staying power,” said Legion Club Manager Sharon Brunette. “An organization like the American Legion is so important, because its a cornerstone in most communities they’re in and it's done so many things for veterans. The Veterans Affairs Organization wouldn’t be around without the American Legion spearheading it. It’s amazing and I’m hoping that we can just go for the next 100 years, because it’s important to protect our veterans who protect our country.”
Early on, Post 108 was packed with guests enjoying the day’s activities, starting with a flag raising ceremony by the American Legion Color Guards of Le Center, Cleveland, Elysian and New Prague. After being served with lunch and drinks by Legion Auxiliary, visitors took part in a variety of activities, including a cornhole tournament, face-painting by Suszi Q & Company, drawing with sidewalk chalk and a flag-coloring contest. Guests were also entertained by local musicians the Charlie Moore Band as well as bubbles and balloons.
Among the volunteers putting the event together was former Legion Commander and current Le Center City Councilor Collin Scott.
“It’s a big achievement and I wanted to make sure everything went off well,” said Scott. “Having been the commander, I felt it was my obligation to make sure it would turn out to be a successful day.”
He continued, “What I’m really proud of and one of the main reasons I’m part of the Legion is the things they do for veterans because when you get out of the military, whether you get out after 5-6 years or you retire from the military, you want to make sure that the things that were promised to you when you were in are followed through. That’s one of the main goals of the Legion, to make sure that the promises that were made are kept because if no one is out there doing that for the veterans, then things would just fall by the wayside.”
Scott pointed to the Legion’s efforts in getting the landmark G.I. bill passed, a 1944 law that provided WWII veterans with numerous financial benefits including payments for tuition and living expenses for veterans attending high school, college or vocational school. One of the most ardent promoters of the bill, the American Legion even tracked down Rep. John Gibson, D-Ga, hours before the bill’s passage to ensure he could vote on it. Gibson, having recently fallen ill, just left a doctor’s appointment when the American Legion used their connections to find him and put him on a flight to Washington D.C.
Since its beginnings in 1919, the American Legion Post 108 has continued to provide a number of services to veterans, from community events like the annual St. Patrick’s Day Celebration, to their efforts to connect veterans with public benefits to military honors for deceased veterans conducted by the Color Guard/Honor Guard.
Ring the bell
For Le Center Legion Post 108 Commander Steve Liebhard, the Legion’s club building is more than a bar, a Bingo hall or a place to hang out.
“It is where your neighbor can come and have a dance with his daughter on her wedding day,” said Liebhard during his address at the Le Center Legion’s 100th anniversary celebration ceremony, held at the Veterans Memorial in the Courthouse Park on Saturday. “It is the place where a veteran, who may be having some struggles, can come to get some direction and support. It is a place where either a sports team or a fine arts class at the local school can have a fundraiser…it is where Legion members can pay last respects to a fallen comrade.”
Liebhard said the Legion and its family, the Sons of the American Legion, the Legion Auxiliary and Legion Riders, is built on four pillars: Americanism, veterans’ affairs and rehabilitation, national security, and children and youth.
“I am very pleased to see that we have many people here who care about an institution that is integral to Le Center,” he said. “This Legion has been a cornerstone of this community thought the ups and downs of our nation and will continue to do so with your support.”
Also at the ceremony, Legion Chaplain Don Hayden led the opening prayer. Liebhard read the names of the Legion’s founding members and members who died in 2019: Terry Krenik, Jack McCourtney, Mike O’Malley, J.T. O’Meara, Joe Connelly, William Norris, Vince Coffey and John Cooney. The Legion Auxiliary placed a memorial wreath. Charlie Dempewolf, Sharron Brunette and Dan Blaschko raised the flag. A trio of rifle bearers fired a three-round salute. Members of the TCU band provided music for the event.
After the ceremony, Dempewolf marched the Le Center color guard, plus color guards from Elysian, Cleveland and St. Peter — including Auxiliary and SAL members — past the Le Sueur County Courthouse to the Legion building, where there was a luncheon and other activities.