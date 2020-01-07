Molly Marie Kortuem, 40, has been recently charged in Waseca County for burglary and theft for a crime happening over a year ago.
On Dec. 6, 2018 a deputy received a call from an Elysian residence in Waseca County about a possible break-in from the day before.
The deputy met with the residence's occupants, who said they were away from their home when they saw camera footage from their business of an unknown vehicle at their home in the driveway.
One resident went home to check it out and met the person, later found to reportedly be Kortuem, as she was leaving their driveway. She reportedly told the resident she was dropping a backpack off for a person the resident didn’t know and then she left the property after stating her GPS took her to the wrong address.
The resident called the police and gave a description of the person, reporting nothing missing until later when she noticed multiple Michael Kors purses to be missing and numerous other bags, one containing their passports. The estimated value of the items reportedly stolen is over $1,000.
Later, the residents heard from a neighbor that the supposed same person, Kortuem, stopped at another person’s home as well but left.
On Dec. 7, 2018, the same deputy heard of an arrest in Le Sueur County of a male and a female that matched the description the resident had described as Kortuem, reportedly confirmed in a lineup.