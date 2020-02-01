The temperature hit an unseasonable warm 35 degree Saturday, but 327 St. Peter Polar Plungers hit colder conditions in the freezing waters of Hallet's Pond
Because of the brave plungers' efforts, the St. Peter Polar Plunge reached a major milestone this year, topping $1 million by raising $77,000 this year.
Held since 2006, this is the 14th year in a row of the fundraisers for Special Olympics Minnesota.
The St. Peter event was organized by Nicollet County Sheriff's Department, led by Dave Lange, who took the plunge with his staff again.
With more locations than ever, 2020 is shaping up to be the most generous Polar Plunge season in its 20-year history. This winter, thousands of Minnesotans will raise over $4 million for Special Olympics Minnesota (SOMN) by jumping into frozen lakes across the state. The Polar Plunge is SOMN’s biggest fundraiser and ensures thousands of adults and children with intellectual disabilities will be included in their community by way of sports, health initiatives and leadership training. There are 29 Polar Plunge events across the state and the public is invited to take the Plunge by registering at plungemn.org.
About Polar Plunge
The Polar Plunge is a series of events where people jump into a frozen lake to support Special Olympics Minnesota. The first Polar Plunge (formerly Polar Bear Plunge) took place at Como Lake in St. Paul in 1999. Since then, the Plunge has expanded to over 25 locations across Minnesota. Polar Plunge events are organized by Minnesota law enforcement as part of the Law Enforcement Torch Run® (LETR), the largest grassroots fundraiser and public awareness vehicle for Special Olympics in the world.
About Special Olympics Minnesota
Special Olympics Minnesota offers children and adults with intellectual disabilities year-round sports training and competition. Through Special Olympics’ athletic, health and leadership programs, people with intellectual disabilities transform themselves, their communities and the world.
Special Olympics Oath
Let me win..But if I cannot win, let me be brave in the attempt.