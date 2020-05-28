Across the state of Minnesota, plans to reopen bars and restaurants, personal care services and retailers have been set in motion after the end of Gov. Tim Walz’ stay-at-home order. The same is true for Le Sueur County. Since March 18, the county has had its public-facing offices closed, but as state guidelines have loosened, the county is drawing up a plan to reopen.
On Tuesday, Le Sueur County Board of Commissioners approved a new policy outlining a return to work plan for employees. The policy calls for the implementation of a multitude of safety measures to prepare county offices for in-person visitations.
Under the new policy, employees are to regularly clean their workstations, avoid contact with one another when possible and to remain six feet apart. Lunches and shifts will be staggered to prevent large groups; vehicles, equipment and workstations will be regularly disinfected; and non-essential employees will be encouraged to work remotely or at flexible worksites.
The office areas would be changed as well. The new policy calls for a number of new modifications, including separating desks to be six feet apart, adding partitions, propping doors open to prevent unnecessary contact, additional signage reminding employees and visitors of social distancing rules and the installation of plexiglass barriers.
Though the county will begin reopening, visitation will be limited. Instead of walking right in, customers will be asked to schedule appointments, enter the building one at a time or videoconference when possible. In-person meetings will be largely prohibited and face to face contact between employees and customers will be limited.
When walking in the building, both visitors and employees will observe health screening questions posted to the door. The checklist of questions asks employees and visitors to stay home if they are experiencing a fever, chills, a new cough, shortness of breath, a new sore throat, muscle aches, headache and/or a loss of smell or taste. Visitors will also be encouraged to wear face masks and will have tape, signs and other visual cues to tell them where they can stand.
While the regulations are significant, Commissioner Steve Rohlfing said they were in place to ensure public health.
“The main concern here is to make sure our employees are safe and the residents in our county that do come here to get services here are protected also,” said Rohlfing.
Currently, entrance to most county offices is heavily restricted. Public entry is allowed only for for court and probation services at the Le Sueur County Justice Center and the Sheriff’s Office. While public services are offered, they are mostly through email, telephone and online services. However, this new policy brings the county one step closer to bringing back limited in-person services. County Administrator Darrell Pettis hoped to have the reopening within the next few weeks, but the county’s health policy is likely to continue to change.
“This is something we have to do to reopen,” said Pettis. “This will change. I guarantee it’s going to change, but we’ll keep it updated as best we can.“