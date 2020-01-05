Over eight hours, 10 schools and 109 wrestlers fought for their chance at victory at the Tri-City United wrestling invite Saturday, Jan. 4. Amid the fray, the Titans emerged as third-place victors with 161 points and 13 wrestlers placing in the top five of their weight class.
“I feel like the team was really successful today,” said TCU wrestler Jose Reyes. “I definitely think the team performed better than it had in previous tournaments. I’m just really proud of my coaches and teammates.”
Reyes had a great day at the tournament, winning first place in the 220-pound weight class. With a 13-4 season record, Reyes was seeded No. 1 in the tournament and moved on to the semifinals through forfeit. There, he faced of against New Prague’s Jarek Titkalsky and pinned him with 2:18 left on the clock. In the finals, Reyes took on Carson Bittner of New Prague and clinched victory through an 18-6 major decision.
Through the matches, Reyes said it was the support of his teammates that kept him going.
“My favorite part of the day was just seeing the JV kids come back from their tournament and coming to cheer us on,” said Reyes.
Reyes was far from alone in his accomplishments at the tournament. Four other TCU wrestlers placed in the top three. At 106 pounds, Zach Balma earned a third-place victory after falling from the semifinals. Balma started on a high note and defeated Plainview-Elgin-Millville’s Isaac Walch in a 4-1 decision. Though he was thrown out in the semifinals by New Prague’s Evan Farley in a 7-1 decision, Balma got back on his feet and bested Cooper Stueber of Lake Crystal Welcome Memorial in a 4-0 decision in the consolation finals.
Also taking third was Brant Lemieux, who turned around a poor opening in the 120 weight class. Defeated by technical fall in the first match, Lemieux went on to go undefeated in the consolation rounds, pinning two opponents with 1:00 left in the penultimate and final matchups.
Caleb Whipps was the third to place third for TCU. After getting knocked out in the semifinals, Whipps swept the consolation rounds. He defeated Cooper Hofschulte in a 12-3 major decision in the consolation semifinals and thwarted Le Sueur-Henderson’s Tommy Gupton in a 6-2 decision in the finals.
Riley O’Malley was another standout performer for the Titans. At 182 pounds, he cleared his way into third after falling 4-2 in the semifinals. O’Malley got back into the competition by pinning Fairmont/Martin County West’s Max Olson at 4:54 and overcame Adrian’s Max Olson 14-4.
Rounding out the Titan’s performance at the meet was Chris Johnson, Cole Franek, Carter O’Malley, Brandon Balma and Brody Rud who all earned fourth place in their respective classes and Adam Frederickson and Marco Reyes who placed fifth.
“We’re making progress,” said TCU wrestling coach Paul Norgren. “We’re still not where we want to be, but we’re getting better every week. Everyone had a good day, but some of us had some ups and downs.”