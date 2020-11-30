When Aleah Lewandowski saw the opportunity to open up her own small business, not even a global pandemic could stand in her way.
Her dream became reality on Oct. 20, when Lewandowski showed off the Undefined Hair Salon to an open house. The salon is located in a cozy, one-room parlor at 500 N. Main St. in Le Sueur, formerly the location of Karen’s Hair Studio. Now, Lewandowski hopes to bring her own style of hair care to Le Sueur.
Lewandowski is entering the world of salon ownership at just 22 years old, but she’s already garnered plenty of experience as a beautician. She went to beauty school in Mankato before becoming a stylist at the JCPenney Salon. Starting out at reception, she worked her way up to designer, to senior stylist and finally to master stylist. At 21, Lewandowski was the youngest working master stylist at the salon.
Lewandowski left her career in Mankato after a friend told her of a building for rent in Le Sueur. For Lewandowski, who resides just outside of town, it was the perfect location for her first salon.
“I knew I would be taking a chance with it, but life throws you opportunities, and something like this seemed too good to be true,” said Lewandowski. “I’m the type of person that’s all for taking a leap of faith.”
The entrepreneur acknowledged that opening a business during the pandemic would be a challenge but said the small size of the salon could be an advantage. The Undefined Hair Salon is a one-woman operation with Lewandowski at the helm. She has no other staff to compensate and takes one client at a time.
Now as a salon owner, Lewandowski is following what is practically family tradition. Nearly all of the women in her family are interested in beauty, said Lewandowski, and several of her aunts are cosmetologists.
But when Lewandowski was younger, her interests lied in the arts. Painting was her passion, but as a stylist she’s found a way to explore that same creativity in hair coloring.
“It’s my niche, because doing hair color is just like painting a canvas,” said Lewandowski. “You’re working with color theory and stuff. That’s one of my specialties is color.”
The stylist said that she likes to work with any kind of color, including balayage, ombre and even rainbow coloring. Some of her favorite work is corrective coloring.
“I like a challenge,” said Lewandowski. “When people do their hair at home and say, ‘Oh my god, I need it fixed' — I love, love, love that. It works your mind a lot.”
Other services offered at the Undefined Hair Salon include haircuts for men, women and children, hair curling and facial waxing. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Lewandowski is sticking to eyebrow waxing only, but lip and chin waxes will be available once practices settle back to normal.
“I think that this place will be a good addition to this community,” said Lewandowski. “I do a lot of specialty work and I feel I can reach a certain clientele for those specialty services, but also maintain those people who just want a regular haircut.”