The parents of two Le Sueur teenagers are keeping their daughters’ names alive through the annual Squeals and Wheels fundraiser.
On Saturday, Angels Amongst Us, a nonprofit dedicated to providing Le Sueur-Henderson High School graduates with scholarships, held their sixth annual Squeals and Wheels fundraiser at American Legion Park in Le Sueur. The festival is held in the memory of Katelyn Hank and Dakotah Montgomery, two Le Sueur teens who died months apart in 2013.
Since then, their parents, with the help of family and friends, have used their time and resources to give Le Sueur teenagers a chance at higher education.
“We raise money for students going to college because our kids were not able to,” said Barbara McMillen, the mother of Dakotah Montgomery. “We just want to give back to the community. Any little bit helps.”
This year’s festival was arguably the most successful yet, with the weather finally being on their side.
“It’s going great. This is the first year it has not rained,” said McMillen.
There were numerous activities for people of all ages at Squeals on Wheels. All day attractions included live music from local artists, a craft vendor fair, food served by volunteers and vendors and bounce houses for children.
At 10:30 a.m. members of the community hopped on their motorcycles for a morning motorcycle tour and game of darts through the bullseye motorcycle tour. At 11 a.m., visitors could participate in a bean bag tournament.
Following the activities, the parents of Katelyn Hank and Dakotah Montgomery held a memorial service for their daughters at 3 p.m. This event included speeches read by McMillen and by Katelyn Hank’s mother Tanya Hagen. Hagen read from David Hawkins’ poem “Remember Me.”
“You can shed tears because they are gone or you can smile because they lived,” read Hagen.
Following their speeches, McMillen and Hagen each held a dove and let them fly into the air. They then opened the cages to allow the rest of the birds to soar.
In previous years, the memorial service had a releasing of balloons ceremony, but this was cancelled due to a helium shortage.
The festivities resumed following the memorial service, with an amateur meat smoking contest that evening. Organizers invited the community to “Channel your inner Bobby Flay,” and judged contestants on their chicken, ribs and pork butt.