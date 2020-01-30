The Minnesota Department of Transportation is eyeing a couple major intersection improvements about three years from now on the south end of St. Peter, and it’s looking for input now as to what the final product should be.
In 2023, the Department has the interconnections at highways 169-22 and at highways 169-99 on its project schedule. The general plan it to improve the pavement conditions, intersection safety and mobility in those two locations, but there are plenty potential outcomes.
MnDOT District 7 Senior Engineering Project Manager Forrest Hasty visited the St. Peter City Council at its Jan. 20 work session. He noted that MnDOT and the city will collaborate on multiple meetings on the topic, but this one was to go over problems and issues at the intersections.
“The project is cited for 2023, so if there is anything beyond typical MnDOT items, it’s good to know,” Hasty said.
Before getting the council’s input, Hasty went over results from traffic studies done at 169-22 and 169-99. He noted that both intersections reported a crash rate above the MnDOT threshold for safety, but the fatal crash rate was below, meaning there have been numerous crashes at those locations, but they rarely have led to fatalities.
From 2009-2019, there were 27 crashes reported to MnDOT at the 169-99 intersection, equaling two or three per year. At Hwy. 169-22, there were 106 crashes, equaling something closer to 10 or 11 per year. Among all those crashes, only one, according to the MnDOT report, was fatal. Another 33 had possible or confirmed injuries.
Among the crashes at 169-22, one of the busiest intersections in District 7, according to Hasty, 40 were front to rear, while 37 were at an angle, 12 at a left turn, 10 were sideswipes, and seven considered other. At 169-99, 14 were front to rear, while six were at an angle, three were sideswipes, three considered other, and one at a left turn.
“The angle ones are the ones were most worried about,” Hasty said.
Regarding typical movements at 169-22, a MnDOT study from March 2019 found that 24% of the traffic was southbound on 169 and turning left on 22. An equal amount was heading straight north and straight south on 169. And just below those movements were travelers on westbound 22, taking a right onto 169 northbound. A small percentage of travelers were taking a left from 22 onto southbound 169; same for taking a right from northbound 169 to eastbound 22.
The left turn from 169 southbound to 22 westbound is of particular interest to MnDOT since it involves such a high volume of the traffic and represents the most potential for danger.
Regarding typical movements at 169-99, by far the most common movements are northbound and southbound 169 travelers heading straight through. But still about 7% were southbound 169 drivers taking a right onto 99; 6% were eastbound 99 drivers taking a left onto northbound 169; 3% were eastbound 99 drivers taking a right onto southbound 169; and 3% were northbound 169 drivers taking a left onto westbound 99.
The left turn from 99 to northbound 169 and the left turn from northbound 169 to westbound 99 are of the highest concern for MnDOT, as they represent the greatest serious crash risk.
Hasty, though, asked if there were concerns beyond serious crashes that should be addressed. Councilors had a few thoughts.
Mayor Chuck Zieman noted that there is a knowledge issue when it comes to right away at both intersections. He noted that when a person is turning left to go west on 99, and the other person is turning to go north on 169, there can be some confusion. And similar problems can occur at the 169-22 intersection. The recommendation for MnDOT, then, would be to build intersections that negate those problems or make the signage clear.
Councilor Shanon Nowell noted that the left turn from southbound 169 to eastbound 22 can get backed up, and traffic sometimes creeps into the driving lane. Hasty noted that “Everything is a balance; Capacity is an issue with the backing up, but then if you give people that permissive left (yield on green light or yellow arrow), it can increase crashes.”
Councilors mentioned speed as an issue, too, particularly from those driving southbound 169 out of town and speeding up before going past 99. Also vehicles not slowing down in time when heading into town on northbound 169.
Councilor Ed Johnson also raised the question of why highways 22 and 99 aren’t connected on either side of 169, saying he had heard reasons, but wasn’t sure what was true. Hasty explained that the property directly across 169 from 99, which would be south of 22, is marked for conservation. It wouldn’t be impossible to shift the road there, but it would be a major project with many variables.
The meeting Jan. 20 was mostly informal to get thoughts on the table. Hasty will be back to the council in February with specific concepts for potential changes at the intersections. After that, the public can expect to be invited in for feedback.