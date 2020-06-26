Cambria Company, a producer of natural stone surfaces for countertops and other uses, has agreed to pay a civil penalty of $10,200 to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) for environmental violations at its Le Sueur facility. The facility must also take corrective actions to prevent future violations.
A state inspection and file review found that the company had violated its air emissions permit. MPCA permits are designed to protect human health and the environment by limiting pollution emissions and discharges from facilities. When companies do not fully comply with permit requirements, the resulting pollution can be harmful to people and the environment.
Violations at Cambria included not properly operating air-emissions control equipment, failing to submit emissions testing plans and reports on time between 2013 and 2018, and submitting equipment certifications and evaluations late.
When calculating penalties, the MPCA takes into account how seriously the violations affected the environment, whether they were first-time or repeat violations, and how promptly the violations were reported to authorities. The agency also attempts to recover the economic benefit the company gained by failing to comply with environmental laws in a timely manner.