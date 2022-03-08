The Le Sueur City Council took the first steps in developing a long-term plan to improve local recreational opportunities at their Feb. 14 meeting.
The city began soliciting proposals for a new recreation facilities master plan from consultants on Feb. 15. The resulting document will serve as a guide for the city in creating new recreational opportunities, such as playgrounds, pools and gyms. It may also help city staff in pursuing grants to finance future projects.
The city allocated $40,000 in the 2022 budget for the hiring of a consulting firm to develop the master plan. Proposals will reach the city of Le Sueur on March 15 and, after a series of interviews with consultants between March 28 and April 6, a finalist will be selected on April 11.
A final plan will be prepared with input from the Le Sueur-Henderson School District and the Le Sueur community.
The first step in developing the master plan is creating a list of all public recreational assets in the city and evaluating their conditions. Many facilities, like tennis courts, gyms and playground equipment, are currently held by LS-H, but those assets could be in for a shakeup, as the School Board attempts to pass a new bond referendum.
The School Board has thrown its weight behind a proposal to convert LS-H into a K-12 single campus district, constructing a K-5 addition to Le Sueur-Henderson Middle/High School, while demolishing Park Elementary and converting Hilltop Elementary to an alternative learning center. If the referendum passes, the School Board could use dollars in the long-term maintenance budge to support improvements to the tennis courts and other facilities.
City Administrator Jasper Kruggel said he was attempting to coordinate a meeting with the City Council and School Board to discuss the referendum plans and how it could impact recreational offerings. The joint meeting was originally planned for Feb. 22 but was canceled due to inclement weather.
Members of the public will also have a chance to tell the city what they want to see in their local community. In the process of developing the master plan, the consultant will conduct a community survey with an online mapping tool. At least one community event will be scheduled for the public to discuss their priorities for recreation improvements.
“That community survey will really drive what the community wants,” said Kruggel. “We’ve never had that exercise to look at this holistically and come up with a plan for the entire community.”
Based on the survey and the community event(s), the consultant will develop a list of public priorities, and an implementation plan for adding new facilities and upgrading existing equipment will be developed.
“What that [implementation plan] looks like is 'Here’s what we’re currently spending on recreation amenities; here’s what the community has determined what they prioritize. How do we get there from where we are now?'” said Kruggel. “Does it need a dedicated 1% levy increase for five years to get there? Something like that — an implementation plan that will get us along to developing real projects that will either enhance that we have to do something different or drive whatever ideas the community comes up with.”
An economic analysis of the financial costs and revenues that could be generated from these proposals will also factor into the final plan. For example, the plan could weigh the dollars needed to build and maintain a sports arena, compared to the business it would attract to the community.
A draft report of the master plan is expected to be ready by July 1, 2022, and a final report will be submitted on Aug. 15.