Le Sueur County may have a new use for the old county jail. Amid plans to renovate the Le Sueur County Government Center, county staff drafted a proposal to convert the 1982 portion of the jail into a Public Health building.
The old jail has been largely out of use since the official county jail was transferred to the 93,000-square-foot Le Sueur County Justice Center after construction was completed in 2019. The center also houses Emergency Management, the County Attorney’s Office, the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office, dispatch, the District Court and Court Administration, the Drug Court, Probation and the Public Defender’s Office.
The vacant building drew the attention of County Administrator Joe Martin, as the Government Center struggles to fit an expanding Human Services Department and Public Health Department.
"The Public Health Department is one of the larger departments within the county, and they are currently very limited in their existing space within the Government Center, which makes it difficult to interact with the public in a safe and confidential manner,” said Martin. “After much consideration of reconfiguring space within the existing Government Center, we continued to show limited space for the department, which led us to explore other options.”
Plans are still at a conceptual stage and have not been reviewed by the Le Sueur County Board of Commissioners. A review of the proposal with the commissioners is scheduled for Sept. 7. If the plan earns a positive reception, staff would begin to draw up cost estimates and financing options before a vote.
Building Manager Joe McMillen said the jail would not only offer plenty of space for Public Health to conduct their work, it would also give the department room to grow. McMillen estimated that the department needed 5,000 square feet of space and the jail would offer 7,000 square feet.
Within that space, Public Health would have potential room for a lobby, reception area, lab and dedicated spaces for vaccination clinics, exam areas and social distancing.
“The potential remodel of the 1982 jail could provide more than adequate space for the Public Health Department and allow for future potential growth to service the public,” said Martin.
The historic floor of the old jail, predating 1982, would be remodeled for the Extension Office, while the third floor of the building would be used as transition space for necessary moves during next phases of remodel.
After transitioning Public Health into the former jail, the county would enter phase two of the proposed remodel. Within the Government Center, out-of-use courtrooms made redundant by the Justice Center would be converted into a space for Environmental Services. The department is currently located on Maple Avenue in Le Center and many residents have complained about needing to drive back and forth, said McMillen.
In subsequent phases, staff proposed remodeling the northeast corner of the first floor occupied by HR, Veterans Services and the Extension Office into a space for HR and administration. Veterans Services and the Recorder's Office would occupy the Human Services and Recorder’s space currently on the second floor. Finally, the county would redesign the Human Services space between the basement and current Public Health offices on the third floor.
Work on the jail would largely consist of interior demolition and remodeling. The building itself is structurally sound and in relatively good condition, but the unoccupied jail still requires maintenance from the county. If the county doesn’t find another use for the building, Martin said it would need to be demolished.
“With the 1982 portion of the jail being vacant for the last several years, the county has two choices: tear it down or repurpose for a different use, with both options being openly discussed,” said Martin. “With the cost of new construction being inflated, it would be ideal if the county could find a new use for the building.”
As the proposal is in an early stage, no official cost estimates are attached to the project, but McMillen estimated the price tag may range between $1.7 million to $2 million. County residents may not be footing the bill with property taxes, however. McMillen suggested that the county could use federal funds distributed through the American Rescue Plan.