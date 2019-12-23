The Tri-City United Junior High Knowledge Bowl teams finished their season with one team making the top 15 in the region.
The ninth-grade team composed of Caden O’Malley, Devin Whities, Chris Johnson, Hank Holicky, and Marco Reyes tied for 11th place at the regional competition in Mankato and went home in 12th place after losing the tiebreaker. The team earned the right to compete at the highest level after placing 17th out of 62 teams in the sub-regional contest.
There are no state competitions for Junior High Knowledge Bowl, but the top 27 teams compete at the regional level.
O’Malley, who has participated in Junior High Knowledge Bowl since seventh grade, said his team experienced a major jump since last year.
Holicky, also a seasoned Knowledge Bowl member, recalled competing against some of the bottom teams as a seventh-grader.
“As you keep going through school, more and more just becomes common knowledge,” said Holicky.
Added O’Malley: “A lot of it is experience; there’s a certain way to time the questions.”
Answering questions correctly is one thing in Knowledge Bowl, but buzzing in before the other teams also determines who wins the round. Questions vary from math, science, literature, history and an assortment of other categories, so diverse knowledge works to a team’s benefit.
“We were definitely pretty balanced,” said Holicky.
O’Malley added that his team members each had their own areas of expertise. Some were better at math, science and physics and others offered more in the history and geography categories.
Junior High Knowledge Bowl coach Jeff Ballman commended the team for recruiting a new member this year to fill in the gaps.
“They all kind of had their little niche, and they talked really well to each other,” said Ballman. “They learned the communication piece, and that helps the whole team.”
Three other TCU Junior High Knowledge Bowl teams competed this year, but Ballman said many participants were still getting their feet wet, learning how Knowledge Bowl works.
A team composed of seventh-graders fared well for being a beginner team, placing 40th in the region out of 62 teams. That team included Olivia Skluzacek, Clair Kubes, Carter Sladek, Jarrett Sladek, Ann Cooper and John Titus.
Another team of eighth-grade boys Noah Holicky, Ben Ballman, Matthew Holmquist, Luke Holicky, and Kellen O’Keefe completed their season in 42nd place in the region. The fourth team, composed of eighth-graders Jaci Leagjeld, Emily Smisek and Alayna Schroeder ended the season in 62nd place.
“Everybody worked really hard; it was great to see them grow,” said Ballman. “It was fun to see, and they did a great job.”