The long-awaited reconnection of Main Street in downtown Le Sueur may require a few more weeks of waiting. Last year, the city hoped to open the roadway for traffic by Oct. 1, but now city staff anticipate the substantial construction phase won’t be completed until the end of the month.
City Administrator Jasper Kruggel said the delay was caused by unforeseen difficulty in obtaining materials and fixtures. The pandemic’s disruption of supply chains has afflicted numerous industries across the globe.
“They are running into supply chain problems with some of the fixtures and things like light poles,” said Kruggel. “We did have some things on back order, like light poles, that were in customs coming from Canada for a month.”
In a best case scenario, Main Street could be opened to traffic in mid-October. However, the street would need to be regularly closed to finish construction, said Kruggel.
“There will have to be a conversation if we want to do that or not before everything is done,” Kruggel told the City Council. “Because we would be closing down the street pretty regularly to finish everything up.”
The city administrator said he would consider the desires of business owners ready to open their doors.
Despite delays, construction work has made significant progress this summer. All utility work, including water, sewer and storm sewer has been completed, and all of the concrete wall footings have been poured. The city started pouring concrete for walls, curb and sidewalks near the beginning of August. Work on the sidewalks is expected to be completed by the end of September.
When construction is finally finished, the city aims for Main Street to become a local hub for restaurants, cafes, retail shops, historic landmarks and environmental offerings. A kiosk with an electric display will welcome visitors at the intersection of Bridge and Main Street and a 2-foot raised plaza will lift up the sidewalk on the side of the mall while landscape beds and benches will be installed on both sides of the road to welcome pedestrian traffic.
Designs also include protruding curb lines and a narrowed road to discourage high speed traffic in favor of a roadway that accommodates foot travel, cyclists and vehicles approaching at slow speeds.
One of the most notable planned features is a crosswalk resembling a river. A curving pathway of blue concrete will split the road in half, symbolizing Le Sueur’s development as a city on the Minnesota River.
The Le Sueur Rotary Club is also planning a contribution to the area. Betty Jo Braun, club secretary and chair of the local Rotary Foundation, is leading a project to install an 11-foot-tall Rotary clock on the southwest corner of the mall, across the street from Mac’s Green Mill Bar. Braun is pursuing a grant from the national Rotary and has received a substantial portion of funding from the Le Sueur Rotary Legacy Fund.
“It will have a plaque on it that will honor the Rotarians, the donors and the people of the community,” said Braun. “It’s given to be a landmark for downtown Le Sueur and also to make it clear that Rotary is alive and well in the Le Sueur Community since 1948.”