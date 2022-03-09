 Skip to main content
St. Patrick’s Queen candidates honor Irish heritage in talent show

  • Updated
  • Comments
Emma Neubauer Irish Jig

Queen candidate Emma Neubauer teaches kids how to perform the Irish jig during the St. Patrick's Celebration talent show. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com) 

From dancing the Irish jig to cooking up potato dumplings and corn beef, the St. Patrick’s Day Queen candidates presented audience members with a tour of Irish traditions at the annual Le Center St. Patrick’s Day Talent Show Saturday.

St. Patrick's Grand Marshals

St. Patrick's Day Grand Marshals Mary Jo O'Malley (left), Bonnie Hartwig and Les Hartwig give a speech before the queen candidate talent show. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

Five candidates shared their skills and stories from St. Patrick’s Days past: Tri-City United senior Emma Neubauer of Le Center; TCU senior Molly Closser of Le Center; TCU senior Kendra Blaschko of Le Center; New Prague senior Allie Blaschko of Le Center and Cleveland senior Emma Treanor.

Miss Shamrock 2021

2021 Miss Shamrock Lexi O’Connell, 2021 Miss Irish Rose Brooke Blaschko and 2021 John Gregory O’Connell scholarship winner Nicole McCabe give a speech at the 2022 St. Patrick's Talent Show (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

Each year, the talent show plays a key role in determining which queen candidates will receive the titles of Miss Shamrock, Miss Leprechaun, Miss Irish Rose and the John Gregory O’Connell scholarship. An annual favorite of the Le Center area, this year marks the 40th St. Patrick’s Day Celebration since John Gregory O’Connell founded the first festival at the Le Center American Legion.

St. Patrick's Queens escorts

St. Patrick's Queen candidate escorts Nora and Olivia Collins, Madelyn Thelemann and Lily Gramling introduce themselves to the audience. (Escort Mya Blaschko not pictured). (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com) 

Close to 100 people clad in shamrock shirts attended the talent show at the Le Center Legion to keep the tradition alive. Before the candidates took the stage, special guests gave prepared speeches welcoming the crowd. Speakers included St. Patrick’s Day Grand Marshals Mary Jo O’Malley and Les and Bonnie Hartwig as well as 2021 Miss Shamrock Lexi O’Connell, 2021 Miss Irish Rose Brooke Blaschko and 2021 John Gregory O’Connell scholarship winner Nicole McCabe. Last year’s Miss Leprechaun, Halle McCabe, came to the Legion earlier in the day, but was unable to stay for the talent show.

Five young girls selected as this year’s candidate escorts were then introduced. This year’s escorts included Nora and Olivia Collins, daughters of Marc and Amy Collins, escorting Neubauer and Closser; Madelyn Thelemann, daughter of Jared and Natasha Thelemann, escorting Kendra Blaschko; Mya Blaschko, daughter of Nick and Tricia Blaschko, escorting Allie Blaschko; and Lilly Gramling, daughter of John and Jackie Gramling, escorting Treanor.

Neubauer toilet

Emma Neubauer began her talent show skit sitting on a toilet center stage. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com) 

Taking inspiration from all the years she’s enjoyed the St. Patrick’s Day Celebration, Neubauer was first to take the stage with her skit, “Back in the Day.” In honor of her father and plumber Dan Neubauer, Emma began the skit by sitting on a toilet placed center stage while scrolling through her phone and reminiscing over her St. Patrick’s Day memories.

Emma Neubauer

Emma Neubauer presents Father James stiles with a leprechaun hat and shamrock shirt before he delivers a blessing. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com) 

The pictures on Neubauer’s phone were presented as a slideshow for the audience. The slideshow recognized the past 40 St. Patrick’s Day Celebrations and featured photos of past grand marshals, queen candidates, escorts and her own St. Patrick’s Day family pictures.

Molly CLosser

Molly Closser tells jokes and stories about John Gregory O'Connell, the St. Patrick's Celebration's founder, that she learned from the "OIGs," (Original Irish Gangsters). (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com) 

One of Neubauer’s favorite St. Patrick’s Day memories was learning to perform the Irish jig, so she decided to pass the traditional folk dance on to the next generation. Dozens of youngsters lined the stage end to end as Neubauer taught them to keep their hands at their sides and lift out their feet.

Finally, Neubauer invited Father James Stiles of St. Mary’s Church in Le Center to deliver a blessing. To help Stiles get in the St. Patrick’s spirit, she presented him with a giant leprechaun’s hat and a shamrock-printed shirt.

St. Patrick's trivia

Miss Shamrock 1991 Shawn O’Malley (left), Miss Shamrock 2000 Megan Connolly (center) and Miss Shamrock 2018 Grace Smith (right) answer St. Patrick's Celebration trivia questions by host Molly Closser. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

Closser’s skit, “Proud to be Irish,” delved into the history of the St. Patrick’s Day celebration. Leading with a comedic monologue about her own Irish family history, Closser followed by telling stories about John Gregory O’Connell that she learned from the “OIGs” (Original Irish Gangsters), Jeanne and Carol Connolly and Kenny and Debbie O’Connell.

Lucky Mcsparklepants

Molly Closser dressed as leprechaun trivia host Lucky McSparklepants. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

With all she had learned about the St. Patrick’s Day Celebration, Closser not only shared her own knowledge but tested past Miss Shamrocks on their knowledge of the event’s history. Donning a leprechaun hat, a bushy red beard and the name Lucky McSparklepants, Closser became a fittingly Irish trivia host for contestants Miss Shamrock 1991 Shawn O’Malley, Miss Shamrock 2000 Megan Connolly and Miss Shamrock 2018 Grace Smith.

Kendra Blaschko

Kendra Blaschko showed her escort Madelynn Theleman and the audience how to make her nonnie's potato dumplings. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

Instead of a buzzer, each contestant performed an Irish jig when they knew the answer.

Potato dumplings

Kendra Blaschko and Madelynn Theleman roll potato dumplings in their hands. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

Smith won first place in the trivia contest, earning a sack of potatoes from Closser. O’Malley and Connolly tied for second, so Closser gifted O’Malley a cabbage and Connolly received a gag open bar tab at the Le Center Legion.

Kendra Blaschko string and ball

Kendra Blaschko shows off the string and button game her nonnie taught her. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

Inspired by her Irish nonnie (great-grandmother), Kendra Blaschko taught the audience and her escort Madelynn Theleman how to make her nonnie’s potato dumplings. Blaschko said she learned how to garden, sew and cook from her great-grandmother, and the days nonnie taught her to make potato dumplings were so memorable they were documented in a 2008 photobook that became the basis of Blaschko’s presentation.

Allie Blaschko

With a green lederhosen and concertina, Allie Blaschko honored both her Irish and German roots at the St. Patrick's Talent Show. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

Blaschko walked the audience through the potato dumpling recipe the way nonnie used to make them, including not only the physical ingredients but the love nonnie put into her cooking, such as how nonnie would dab a pinch of flour on her nose and teach the great-grandkids the string and button game while the dumplings were in the oven.

Allie Blaschko songs

Allie Blaschko pulls out songs from a chest to play for the audience. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

Dressed up in an emerald lederhosen, Allie Blaschko blended her German and Irish heritage in a musical performance of folk songs on her concertina. Though the concertina is a German, accordion-like instrument, Blaschko opened up the green-colored bellows to show that it was Irish on the inside. The Queen candidate performed the “Swing Waltz,” the German song “Du, du” and an old Irish favorite “Irish Washerwoman.”

Emma Treanor

Emma Treanor places a slab of corned beef in a pot while demonstrating how to prepare the dish. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

Last but not least was Treanor and her guide to corned beef and cabbage. The Queen candidate entertained the audience with corned beef themed jokes as she prepared the dish with a side of cabbage and discussed the history of corn beef in Ireland from the days of British rule over Ireland to the Irish Potato Famine and the mass migration of Irish peoples to the United States.

Treanor cabbage

Emma Treanor adds a side of cabbage to her corned beef dish. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

The coronation of the queen candidates is scheduled at 7 p.m. this Friday at the Le Center American Legion. The Legion will be hosting live entertainment after the coronation.

Treanor corned beef judges

Emma Treanor presents the St. Patrick's Talent Show judges with her corned beef and cabbage. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

An all-day St. Patrick’s Day Celebration follows this Saturday on March 12. The day starts with an 11 a.m. mass at St. Mary’s Church in Le Center and servings of mulligan stew at the Le Center Legion from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The St. Patrick’s Day Parade starts at 2 p.m. along Minnesota Street in downtown Le Center.

In the evening, the Le Center Legion will be selling chicken and burger baskets from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and will feature a live musical performance by IV Play beginning at 8 p.m.

Reach Reporter Carson Hughes at 507-931-8575. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All Rights Reserved.

