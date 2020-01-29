New classrooms designated to teach students through play, hands-on learning and projects will be coming to the Cleveland Public School in the 2020-21 school year. On Monday, Jan. 27, Cleveland school faculty and administration dove into the details on the school’s new lineup of programs.
One area that will be ready to be used by students in September is the makerspace. The makerspace, also known as a STEAM Lab (Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts, and Math), is a place where K-4 students can learn how to problem solve through play. The room could be used for low-tech or high-tech activities, from LEGOs to 3D printers, in order to allow kids to solve problems with a wide variety of tools.
“The main focus is trying to get kids to apply this to real-life problems,” said Cleveland Industrial Tech instructor Joel Boehlke. “The whole idea is that they will start with a problem, learn how to define that problem and figure out what resources they need to solve that problem. You could have 30 students in a room doing 30 different things trying to solve the same problem”
“For example, it could be a tinfoil boat, and you have to get as much weight, which would be people, from one side to another,” added Cleveland first-grade teacher Kim Germseheid. “It’s a new way of approaching some task or some project.”
Cleveland Superintendent Brian Philips stated that the district has been aiming to find ways to produce, teach and test creativity in students. The district was drawn to the concept of a makerspace after seeing how it had been implemented around the country.
“We do a good job with the academic pieces, but now, as we go to shoring up and strengthening 21st-century skills, things like creativity, you take a look at where can you teach creativity, where can you enhance creativity,” said Philips. ”One of the natural things that’s happening around the country are things like makerspaces, places where you can take your kids to do activities. It allows kids to play and experiment.”
Starting next year, the makerspace would be built into elementary students’ core curriculum as its own class. Teachers of other classes will also be able to schedule times to bring their lessons to the makerspace.
STEM
Along with the makerspace, the Cleveland School District will be preparing a new STEM lab to be ready for students in December or January. The lab will enable the district to expand its Project Lead the Way (PLTW) courses from grades 7-12 into the fifth and sixth grades.
Under PLTW, Cleveland currently offers classes on design and modeling for seventh graders, robotics for eighth graders, and flight, space, energy and environment and intro to engineering for high school students.
Next year, Cleveland will bring the lower grades into the program, starting with the incoming fifth-grade class which will be taught robotics. As the class grows up, the district plans to reorganize its PLTW offerings and create new classes, such as digital electronics, so the fifth graders won’t repeat the robotics class when they hit middle school.
The district believes that robotics will spark an interest in technology in Cleveland students early on and give them an understanding of the subject before they even reach high school, where they can earn college credit from passing the final tests in their PLTW classes.
“I can see students taking this information and going on with it and really benefiting from it,” said Boehlke. “It’s not just that they get more time to do stuff at the college level, it makes more sense to them.”
Modern world
These changes to school programming are being made to better prepare students for the modern workforce. The district sees skills like creativity, problem-solving and fluency in technology to be increasingly important in a world where new jobs and new technologies are being created at a rapid pace.
“When I was in high school, they said by the time I reach college I might be interning at a job that hadn’t been thought of yet,” said Boehlke. “Now apparently, that can be happening in your junior year of college. The importance of being able to be flexible, to apply yourself to many different situations, becomes very important.”
“People don’t stay in the same job for 42 years anymore,” Germseheid added. “They might get an entry-level job but they don’t necessarily stay in that job.”
The STEM lab is currently under construction along with a variety of other facilities, including new classrooms, a cafeteria, and an Ag/Tech Lab which were made possible by the passage of a $14.4 million referendum in 2018.
With the added infrastructure, the school will continue to expand project-based, hands-on learning initiatives. These initiatives include agricultural technology classes, cooking classes using the old kitchen, classes utilizing virtual reality (VR) technology, internship and mentorship opportunities, and flexible learning spaces that would teach collaboration between students.
“It’s all about change going forward,” said Philips. “All schools have to adapt and change. If your school hasn’t done it, you’ll be doing it eventually which is adapting to the demands of the 21st-century workforce and skills. You’re going to have to find a way to build in creativity and perseverance and a bunch of these other soft skills into how you work with kids so that they’re prepared for a future they don’t know about. That’s what the key is.”