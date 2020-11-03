Three incumbents ran and were re-elected in the Le Center mayoral and council races.
Josh Fredrickson was elected into his fourth term as Mayor of Le Center with 96% of the vote with a total 933 and no challengers on the ballot. Fredrickson said that he ran for re-election to help guide the city through the uncertainty created by the COVID-19 pandemic. His stated priorities include upgrading city technology to provide residents with better services, developing industrial land, addressing sewer overflows in Rolling Hills and putting pressure on the state to speed up repair of Hwy. 99.
Incumbent councilors Collin Scott and Christian Harmeyer will both be returning to their seats in 2021. Both candidates ran unopposed for their seats and each claimed roughly half the vote. Scott received 783 votes while Harmeyer won 795.
Scott is a TCU Montgomery teacher who will be serving his second term in office following his election in 2016. Scott has campaigned on growing businesses in Le Center and enticing industries to settle in the community. The top infrastructure need for Scott was repairing Hwy. 99.
Harmeyer will enter his third term as city councilor after first taking office in 2021.