Two men have have been accused of property damage after allegedly driving their cars through Lake Gorman Park.
Devin Michael Efta, 23, of Le Center, and Daryk Rae Efta, 20, of Le Center, were both charged with felony first degree property damage to the park.
Police received a driving complaint on April 2 reporting that two red cars were driving in and tearing up Lake Gorman Park. The caller reported the license plate of a 1998 Red Plymouth Neon that matched a vehicle belonging to Daryk Efta.
When police responded to the scene, a witness told police that they saw two red cars driving through the grass in the park. Due to the high water levels, they said the cars were causing damage and digging large ruts in the soft ground. Police received an estimate stating that it would cost $1,100 to repair the damage.
When police contacted Daryk Efta over the phone, he reportedly denied that he and his brother Devin were the ones driving in the park. After police informed of the witness statements, however, police report that Daryk Efta admitted that he and Devin Efta were the ones driving.