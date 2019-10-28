The Le Sueur-Henderson Community Task Force is in full swing.
The group, which first met Sept. 17 and most recently on Tuesday Oct. 22, is tasked with making a recommendation to the LS-H School Board on an upcoming referendum to address the district’s deteriorating school buildings.
The School Board is seeking to put a referendum on the ballot in 2020 due to rising utility costs and deteriorating building conditions in the school district. The board presented several possible options in a community survey, including updating all three school buildings, closing Hilltop Elementary while improving Park Elementary and Le Sueur-Henderson Middle School/High School or closing both elementary schools to add a wing to Le Sueur-Henderson.
To help it come to a decision, the School Board sought to create a community task force with the responsibility of advising the School Board on what it would like to see in a referendum for 2020. There are currently 18 members on the task force which includes residents of Le Sueur and Henderson as well as parents with kids in the district, parents whose children have grown up and non-parents.
Right now, the task force is still in an information gathering phase. Over four meetings out of eight scheduled, the task force has examined the results of the community survey, building assessments and taken tours of Hilltop and Park Elementary to see where utilities are failing.
“I did not know the boilers were original to the building,” said Community Task Force Member Dianne Pinney after touring Hilltop Elementary. “If this was my house or your house, you would never let it get into this shape.”
School Board Chair Brigid Tuck went into detail on the conditions in Park Elementary.
“We’re seeing a lot of water damage,” said Tuck. “There’s water seeping into the building through the ceiling areas. In the basement cafeteria, water is seeping through one of the windows, and the kids can’t put their coats there. That’s the area where kids are supposed to put their coats. The wallpaper and flooring is older than 30 years, so the coverings are starting to come off. There’s a big area in the gymnasium that was water damaged so the flooring had to be replaced.”
Of the schools in the district, Park Elementary’s facilities are in some of the worst shape. The average age of the equipment and materials inside is 69 years and more than a third of the building’s assets have been flagged as being cause for alarm, with the rest being assessed on alert and caution. Only the building’s plumbing systems and a portion of the air handling systems have been deemed acceptable. The heating and electrical and flooring systems are in some of the worst conditions. The steam and electrical distribution systems are more than 60 years old, which is more than 30 years past their life expectancy.
Hilltop is in similar peril. While a much greater portion of the school’s inner workings have been rated as acceptable, around 45% have been rated for alarm. Heating, electrical and rooftops are 45 years or older, aging well beyond their lifespans.
The community task force will continue its research into the needs of the schools at their next meeting Nov. 12, where the task force will take a tour of Le Sueur-Henderson Middle/High School and learn about the district's programming needs. Though the task force is still in the information-gathering phase, the School Board is reporting satisfaction with the community task force.
“I am thrilled,” said Tuck. “Our task force is asking some really good questions and I am happy to see those ideas going forward.”
Graham also expressed confidence in the task force.
“It’s been a great process so far … There are some really great people on the task force and everybody is completely open minded. I don’t see people being closed minded or pushing an agenda. Everyone is taking in all the facts.”
She continued, “With people I’ve talked to in the community and at work, I think there’s a real understanding in the community that we need a referendum. We just don’t know what it will cost and that’s what we’re figuring out right now. I see a lot of positives coming from this.”