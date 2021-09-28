The city of Le Sueur’s administrative fines may soon be expanded to penalize violators of the city building code. Currently, administrative fines are limited to issues with rental housing licensing, but on Monday, the Le Sueur City Council adopted a draft of a proposed ordinance to ticket property owners that fail to abide by the city building code.
The proposed cost of a fine is $75 for the initial offense, doubling each time a property owner fails to correct the violation. The second offense would gouge violators for $150, a third offense would cost $300, a fourth offense is priced at $600, and each offense from the fifth violation and beyond would charge the property owner $1,000. Failing to pay the fine would result in a 10% late fee added on.
“We really want to avoid issuing a ticket. We want to ensure that property owners are communicating with the city and become compliant,” said City Administrator Jasper Kruggel. “I’ve talked to a couple council members about this, and this won’t be a revenue generator; this will be the last step in the process.”
Kruggel said the fee structure would incentivize violators to become code compliant. The ordinance would allow the city to charge a fine for a violation each day it exists. In reality, the city would charge for a continuing violation every 10 or 11 days, said Kruggel, because the city has a 10 day deadline to pay an administrative fine.
“Really the timing between first offense and second offense because of the procedural item could be 10 days or 11 days, allowing each individual to pay the fine or remedy the situation,” said Kruggel.
Before administering a fine, a code compliance officer would notify the property owner in-person or through the mail with an administrative notice detailing the alleged code violation, a description of the city code being infringed, and a corrective action the property owner must take.
The notice may also give the property owner a time limit of no more than 20 days to address the violation. If the violation cannot be corrected in 20 days, the property owner may request an extension for up to 30 days. In case of a public health and safety concern, the compliance officer may demand an immediate fix.
If the offender has violated the building code in the last 12 months however, the city would not be required to send a no compliance letter.
To appeal the citation, an alleged offender may contest the fine in a hearing, but must notify the city of their appeal within 10 days of receiving the penalty. An independent hearing officer would be appointed by the city to preside over the hearing and deliver judgement.
If the property owner fails to pay the penalty, the city could collect through an assessment on the property, issuing new citations, initiating criminal proceedings or taking any other enforcement action permitted by law.
Based on previous issues with non-compliance, Kruggel told the council he only expected these fines to be administered to two or three people every year.
“If somebody doesn’t want to be compliant, they’re not paying their fine, it’s going to end up in court and they’re going to look at what was the process the city followed to get this person to be compliant,” said Kruggel. “This is just another insert of a series of steps that will give us direction on how to communicate with a noncompliant property.”