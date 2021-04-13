The Le Sueur man accused of burning down his own bowling alley in south St. Peter in February 2020 has pled guilty to one count against him.
Dwight Lee Selders, 47, entered into a plea agreement submitted April 9, which canceled out the start of a scheduled jury trial April 12. In the agreement, Selders pled guilty to the second-degree arson charge, while the first-degree charge would be dismissed. His recommended sentence includes six months in jail (with work and community service release), paid restitution, and up to 10 years probation. Another 18-month sentence would be waived if Selders completed the other sentencing requirements.
The court will determine if the guilty plea is amenable at a sentencing scheduled for May 18.
The Feb. 16 morning fire burned down the bowling alley, KingPins, almost entirely, but no injuries were reported and no damage was done to adjacent properties. A mess of ash and debris remained for months at the site, which is highly visible from Hwy. 99 coming into St. Peter and also from Hwy. 169.
In a release the day of the fire, St. Peter Fire Department Chief Matt Ulman said the cause of the fire was being investigated and it may take a few weeks before anything is known. Four months later, the investigation wrapped up and charges were filed against Selders, a co-owner of the business.
Selders made his first appearance in court virtually on July 28.
According to the complaint, the first officer on scene reported seeing the south half of the building engulfed in flames. That officer noticed the fire moving north at a “very rapid pace.” The St. Peter fire chief reported the fire was “very large, blowing out fire approximately 30 feet into the air.” The chief reported the roof collapsed from the south and the entire roof subsequently collapsed in just 30 minutes.
According to the complaint, surveillance video shows Selders, walking out and locking up the night of Feb. 15. The next morning, Feb. 16, at approximately 7:24 a.m., according to the complaint, Selders was reportedly seen on surveillance video unlocking and entering the facility. He was reportedly the only person seen exiting or entering the building between those periods.
Selders was allegedly seen on camera walking to the back, behind the pin-setting machines, and an investigator later determined, according to the complaint, that the fire origin was behind one of the pin-setting machines, and the first material ignited was vapors from an ignitable liquid, and that an open fire instrument was used. The investigator determined the cause to be incendiary material.
According to the complaint and to property records, Selders and Jessica Ann Tonsfeldt purchased the property in 2014. Tonsfeldt has not been charged in relation to the fire. The two were reportedly a couple when they started the business together but had split in October 2019, and Tonsfeldt had resigned her position four days before the fire occurred.
In character letters submitted to the court, family and friends lifted up Selders as a kind and caring person, who was severely struggling at the time he set the fire. One family member spoke of his connection to bowling.
"While living in St. Peter, his mother was a coach at (the bowling alley) … Dwight grew up with bowling and had a passion for helping children learn how to bowl," the letter stated. "From the day I met Dwight, it was his dream to own a bowling alley."
Another family member insisted that this mistake should define Selders: "Please see the whole man standing in front of you, a man that wouldn't harm a soul, that loves his family and is enduring an absolute nightmare right now."
According to property records, the former KingPins building was first constructed in 1962 and had undergone a number of renovations since. It had served as a bowling alley for nearly 60 years, previously named Bowlero Lanes and Sioux Trail Lanes.
After months of waiting on the property owners, the city of St. Peter was able to take matter into its own hands with cleanup efforts at the old KingPins site. Rehnelt Excavating charged about $48,000 for the work (the highest bid was over $200,000), while the city incurred an additional $20,000 in cost of its own labor for utility disconnects, parking lot removal and restoration of the area. All of the costs will be assessed against the property on its annual taxes.
Ultimately, if the property owner cannot pay those taxes, the property would be left to the mortgage holders. The mortgage holders could eventually turn over the property to the city, potentially recouping their own costs through insurance.
If the city does end up in possession of the property, City Administrator Todd Prafke indicated staff’s preference would be to convert it into residential properties, as it is already surrounded by residences.
