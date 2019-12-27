Phil and Lisa Simon were declared the winners of Le Center's Holiday Lights Contest. Their residence on 620 Rosewood Lane boasted snowmen ornaments and large trees lit up in a violet-indigo hue. (Carson Hughes/Le Sueur County News)
It was a Charlie Brown Christmas at the Susie Swaggert residence. Swaggert filled her yard at 431 Sharon street west with Snoopy and light-up animal decorations, earning second place in the lights contest. (Carson Hughes/Le Sueur County News)
