It may be rendered unnecessary by the time the St. Peter City Council next meets, but if the views expressed at a July 20 work session are anything to go by, the council is in favor of a citywide mask mandate.
It's widely expected that Gov. Tim Walz will make a decision on a potential statewide mask mandate in the coming days or weeks, but in the meantime, the city of St. Peter is considering its own options. At the July 20 meeting, where no formal actions occurred, five out of seven members of the council expressed interest in instituting a mask mandate.
"I was questioning the value of a mask policy, because I thought it was a personal decision, and I’m really not into the politics," Councilor Stephen Grams said. "But I guess I compare it to indoor smoking; when that was a huge issue, the tobacco companies we’re denying the danger of secondhand smoke. I personally think this virus is very dangerous, and I personally would like to see everyone around me with a mask."
Grams, who is wheelchair-bound, added, "I've said before, 'If I catch it, I'm a goner.' So you better have a replacement for me lined up. I'll be voting in favor of this."
Other councilors who expressed favor for the mask mandate policy included Emily Bruflat, Brad DeVos, Keri Johnson and Shanon Nowell. Both Mayor Chuck Zieman and Councilor Ed Johnson expressed opposition to the mandate, with Zieman giving a number of counterpoints during the discussion.
Councilor Bruflat indicated that she believes the mask mandate will help more people feel comfortable patronizing local businesses, knowing that, whatever St. Peter public setting they go to, face coverings will be required. She said the goal is to keep businesses open and to keep people feeling comfortable inside those businesses.
Mayor Zieman, though, said he doesn't think the potential policy would be popular with business owners.
"When I talked to various business owners, I couldn’t find one that agreed with this, out of probably a dozen that I talked to," Zieman said. "My feeling is ‘Why hasn’t Walz done something about this? What does he know that we don’t? Or what doesn’t he know that we do?’ … I thought the idea always was 'less restrictions for businesses,' and this is the opposite of that."
Ed Johnson, who also owns the Red Men Club in St. Peter, had a similar viewpoint: "The biggest thing I’ve heard is ‘Why does the city need to jump into it? Why doesn’t the governor make that decision?’"
The St. Peter Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, meanwhile, signed a letter addressed to the council, indicating their support of any measures the city takes to "reduce the spread of COVID-19." In the letter, the board said, "The CDC on July 14 said scientific research from JAMA shows face covering by all parties has a significant impact at reducing COVID transmission. Priorities of the Chamber Board include protecting employees in St. Peter and keeping businesses open. Given the scientific evidence and the Chamber priorities, Chamber Board members agreed a city-wide mask ordinance would support businesses, on a level playing field, as they strive to keep employees and customers safe."
The councilors in favor of the mandate did acknowledge that they'd like to see state guidance, but Keri Johnson noted that politics might get in the way of a decision for an extended time. While Gov. Walz may have made up his mind, he is likely mindful of his relationship with the opposition Republican party in the Legislature, leaders of which have been pushing back against his executive powers.
The city of St. Peter, meanwhile, with elected officials intended to be non-partisan, can make a decision now. Cities like Mankato, Rochester, Duluth, Winona and more have already instituted their own mask policies.
"Nobody wants to pick this up; this is a contentious issue; it’s very divided, very heated," Keri Johnson said. "I think it takes a little bit of bravery, some courage to step up and make a difference on this."
The policy
So what would a mask policy look like in the city of St. Peter?
The policy would apply to any and all businesses, institutions and organizations that are available to the public. That would include retail stores, restaurants, bars, grocery stores, convenience stores, city buildings, etc. One exemption to the rule would be indoor athletic facilities, where, under CDC guidelines, patrons are not required to wear face coverings or masks while actively participating in permitted athletic activities.
Another exception to the rule, proposed in staff's first draft of the mandate, is for children 12 and under, who would not be required to wear the masks. Some councilors disagreed with that age limit. Mankato utilized a 12 and under exemption, but City Administrator Todd Prafke said there was no exact reason for that specific age limitation.
"I don’t like the age restriction," Councilor Bruflat said. "The MDH says 'Don’t put masks on children under the age of 2,' and I think children going to school are old enough to wear a mask. I think the more people masking, the better for the community."
Councilor DeVos added, "I’m more comfortable doing it at school age, whether 5 or 6. I’m not in favor of setting it over age 12, because that is a large portion of the population."
But Councilor Keri Johnson, who has young children, noted that it can be a challenge to get younger kids to wear the masks. She also said that she would prefer not to stray too far from Mankato's policy, feeling it would be easier for residents in the region, if the rules were kept fairly consistent from community to community.
Another big question related to the policy is that of enforcement.
How is the city of St. Peter going to respond when someone violates the mask policy? How much police time does the city want dedicated to the temporary mandate? What rights do businesses have in enforcing the policy on their own?
Staff's proposed policy indicates that a violation of the mask policy would be treated as a violation of the public nuisance rule in the City Code. Public nuisance violations are generally considered misdemeanors or gross misdemeanors, often with fines attached. The proposed policy so far does not specify any specific fines for violation.
Administrator Prafke pointed out that he wouldn't expect or want the Police Department to devote significant resources to enforcing the mask policy, taking time away from other work that would be considered higher in importance. Prafke said it would likely be a complaint-based response system, with officers coming when called. That would leave a lot of enforcement to individual establishments, which Prafke noted can be tricky, but he said an over-arching policy may help workers, as they'll have solid ground to stand on when asking customers for compliance.
If there is no state mandate beforehand, the council will likely continue to discuss the potential city mandate at its July 27 regular meeting and then vote on whether to implement it. There would likely then be a few days notice before the mandate went into effect.