Park Elementary continued to show its age when one of the two boilers keeping the school heated broke down last week. The temperatures at the school remain in a safe condition, but keeping the school heated could end up costing more than $30,000.
The elementary boiler began failing on Jan. 27 when it was discovered that the boiler’s steam tube bundle was leaking. This particular boiler is responsible for heating the kindergarten, first- and second-grade areas of the school, as well as the school office and music room. The district reported that temperatures in Park are being maintained by auxiliary systems, but they will need to find a replacement.
“The air is heated outside and blown in, so it’s safe air, and the elementary is maintained at a nice heat,” said Le Sueuer-Henderson Superintendent Marlene Johnson. “They basically don’t even have to run it during the day, because they heat it up at night and it's about 68 degrees during the day which is what it was without the auxiliary heat.”
The Le Sueur-Henderson School Board has contracted NAC to replace the steam tube bundle for $10,100, but getting the boiler back up and running could take up to eight weeks. In the meantime, the district has begun renting portable heaters for $7,800 a month. The need for new diesel fuel for heating, which could cost between $7,500-10,000, would raise the district’s bill to between $25,000-$35,000.
Park Elementary fell to similar circumstances in 2017 when the school’s other boiler failed. It cost $39,000 for the school district to fix, but insurance reimbursed the district for $37,000. The district will be filing an insurance claim and, if accepted, could minimize the costs to the district.
“If the insurance were to accept the claim, they would not only pay for replacement parts, but they would pay for the temporary heating,” said School Board Treasurer Joe Roby.
In the event that the insurance covers the part replacement, Superintendent Johnson stated that the district would have to borrow against a bond from the Minnesota Department of Education’s Long-Term Facilities Maintenance Program.
The failure of two separate boilers in two years is exemplary of the aging utilities in Park Elementary. The school’s facilities are in some of the worst shape in the district. The average age of the equipment and materials inside is 69 years and more than a third of the building’s assets have been flagged as being cause for alarm, including heating. The steam and electrical distribution systems are more than 60 years old, which is more than 30 years past their life expectancy.
The poor conditions of facilities has led the School Board to pursue a referendum in 2020. Recently, the facility task force gave its final recommendation on the referendum in favor of either a new K-5 elementary or a new K-3 elementary to replace Park. The task force believed that the conditions in Park Elementary were too old and too expensive to upgrade, and that it would be more efficient to replace the building entirely.
“The children are warm, the children are safe,” said Johnson. “It’s not a happy thought that our boilers broke, but we’re hoping that our insurance will come through. If we don’t, we’ll have to adjust our spending in the LTFM to keep those costs covered.”