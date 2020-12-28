After two decades leading Le Sueur County, administrator Darrell Pettis unexpectedly handed in his letter of resignation.
It was a shock, said Steve Rohlfing, chair of the Le Sueur County Board of Commissioners. The board was told that Pettis planned to resign in a budget personnel meeting just before the commissioners meeting on Dec. 22, where the group unanimously, albeit reluctantly, accepted Pettis’ departure.
Pettis could not be reached for comment before publication of this article.
Rohlfing said that Pettis had received an offer to work elsewhere. Although he was heartbroken by the resignation, Rohlfing assured Pettis that it was the right decision.
“I told Darell, ‘You have to do what’s right for your family and put yourself first,’ said Rohlfing. “We’ll find someone in the county. It’s going to take time, but I thanked him for service.”
As county administrator, Pettis was responsible for the day-to-day operations of the county and oversaw management of all departments. He also served as an essential advisor to the Board of Commissioners and helped manage Human Resources.
“We didn’t always agree; the whole board will tell you the same thing, but at the end of the day we come to a conclusion, we got it done,” said Rohlfing. “His wealth of knowledge is going to be missed. Ditches, roads; he’s a licensed engineer, so he knows a lot of stuff in the county and is going to be hard to replace.”
With his background as an engineer, Pettis was able to take on duties that a future county administrator might not be capable of, noted Rohlfing. Pettis had a deep knowledge of county ditches, evaluated engineer’s reports and could answer engineering related questions at public hearings. He also put in time at the Human Resources Department, allowing what would be a two-person job to be run by a single department head.
Pettis is staying on as county administrator until Jan. 22. The county will begin a search process on Jan. 5 to find a candidate to fill the position. The Board of Commissioners will likely hire a third party to conduct the search, said Rohfling, and it’s a lengthy process that could take months before a new administrator is hired.
Between the time Pettis departs and a new administrator is hired, one or several staff members are expected to step up to serve as interim managers of his duties.