A Le Sueur man was arrested for allegedly strangling and abusing his partner.
On June 2, Vincent Michael Hill Jr., 37, was charged with felony domestic assault by strangulation and misdemeanor domestic assault.
Police arrested Hill after being contacted by a complainant that said he texted them a threatening message "You're not going to like it when I get home." According to the criminal complaint, Hill had used those words in the past before becoming physically abusive.
The victim reportedly told police that Hill had intermittent explosive disorder and had trouble controlling his temper. The last time the victim said they were abused was they day before, after an argument with Hill.
The victim said they told Hill if he put his hands on them they were going to scream. Hill allegedly pushed them into the bedroom and smothered them with a pillow on the bed, suffocating them to the point they could not make a sound. According to the testimony in the complaint, Hill had smothered them before and the victim knew they were going to pass out.
In response, the victim said they tried to claw Hill's hands off their face, but were unable to. According to the police report they still had scratch marks on their face from where Hill allegedly held the pillow and bruises on their arm. The victim said that Hill relented just before they would have passed out because he knew they could not breathe.
The victim said they were attacked later that day while in the car with Hill. While driving back to Le Sueur from St. Peter, Hill was allegedly sitting in the passenger seat and accusing them of infidelity. Hill allegedly punched the victim in the jaw, nearly knocking them unconscious while behind the wheel. They slammed the brakes and Hill allegedly punched them in the arm with a closed fist three times.
According to the criminal complaint, police also received a shattered phone from the victim, who told them it cracked because Hill threw it on the ground. They also testified that Hill was physically abusing a juvenile as well.