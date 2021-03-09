Amid a looming $700,000 deficit, the Le Sueur-Henderson School Board is considering massive cuts to the school budget.
Under one option, the district could save $253,000 annually by closing Hilltop Elementary and moving the fourth and fifth grade classes to Park. The other option would have the district cut teaching staff and raise class sizes for the second, third, fourth and fifth grades by up to 32 students a room. This option could save the district $275,000 annually.
The School Board began discussing their options at a Feb. 16 work session with the idea that the board would receive a financial update and potential recommendations on March 1. But at that Monday meeting, Superintendent Marlene Johnson said that the administration was still discussing their options with the district’s lawyer.
“We are working with our attorney and finding out things we wish to analyze and look into further,” said Johnson.“Right now we are not bringing forward any recommendations to vote on or anything because we want to make sure we have our questions answered and clarifications made.”
School Board Chair Brigid Tuck said that the board is hoping their legal questions can be answered at the district’s March 15 workshop meeting. However, workshop meetings are reserved solely for discussion. The School Board won’t be able to cast a vote on the budget cuts until their next regular session on April 5, unless the board calls a special session beforehand.
“All three budget options presented to the board have pieces that are governed by state statute” said Tuck. “The board is doing its due diligence in fully exploring and understanding each of the options.”
The district’s high deficit is largely a result of a sharp decline in student enrollment. Incoming kindergarten classes have too few students to offset the graduating senior classes, and the district continues to see a net loss in students enrolling in/out of the district.
The coronavirus has also led more families to enroll out of the district. Since the 2018-19 school year, the district has lost 88 students, a whopping 8.6% of total enrollment.
With fewer students comes fewer state dollars. Roughly 80% of Le Sueur-Henderson’s funding comes from state aid, which contributes $6,567 per student. Losing 88 students amounts to a $578,000 loss for the district.
To combat the deficit, the district is considering cutting teachers or closing Hilltop in addition to $298,000 that are already on the chopping block. These range from $49,000 in cuts to technology (subsidized by the FCC’s e-rate program), $40,000 in cuts to utilities as well as $35,000 saved from cutting the payroll manager.
The largest of these cuts includes an estimated $120,000 in savings by entering into a new transportation contract. At the School Board’s last work session, board members unanimously voted to exit their busing contract with LS-H Bus Company in hopes of finding a cheaper transportation contract. If that fails, the district could consider purchasing a fleet of their own buses.
At the Monday meeting, Finance Director Ky Battern told the board he had received a couple new offers, including an offer from Superior Transportation Services in Springfield, Minnesota that is significantly cheaper compared to the district’s previous contract.
The company offered to provide services at $275 a day, whereas the prior contract was charging Le Sueur-Henderson $302 a day. Routes would be billed as usual and the contract would last for five years, with a 4% increase in the second year and no further increases in years 3-5. The district would have a two-year opt-out available and all current drivers would be offered employment.
Battern said he would talk with other districts that have worked with the company such as BOLD and would continue to discuss the district’s transportation options at the next work session.
New Superintendent
At the same meeting, the School Board officially hired Jim Wagner to become Le Sueur-Henderson’s new superintendent starting July 1. The district had previously entered contract negotiations with Wagner on Feb. 11 after two rounds of superintendent interviews.
Wagner is exiting his position as the superintendent of Johnson County School District in Wyoming and was a former superintendent of the Kimball School District. After the interview process, School Board members highlighted his experience with Career and Technical Education, addressing declining enrollment at his previous school district and his high expectations for staff members.
One area that was a highlight for the board was Wagner’s experience with career and technical education. He told the board that he helped the Johnson County School District to partner with a local meat processor for a meat processing class, started an automotive program and in Kimball worked with a local manufacturer to develop a welding program. The board also praised Wagner’s attitude toward leadership, being willing to make decisions that are right even if they are unpopular.