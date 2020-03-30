With much of the world on near-lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, gas prices have been pushed to their lowest levels in three years across the state, providing a small but tangible benefit for essential workers.
According to a report released by GasBuddy.com, gas prices across Minnesota dropped 13 cents last week, reaching $1.95 per gallon on average. As of March 27, Minnesota was one of 29 states with an average gas price below $2/gallon.
That fall is likely to continue as Saudi Arabia ramps up oil production in violation of agreements made by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Companies (OPEC). Saudi Arabia made the move in retaliation for Russia’s refusal to reduce crude production amid the crisis.
As the world’s largest producer of oil, the U.S. has been particularly hard hit by the oil price war, along with other members of OPEC. President Donald Trump has been critical of Saudi Arabia’s action but thus far declined to intervene. Combined with the dramatic decrease in consumption, the oil price war has caused a dramatic drop in the price of oil, which is now flirting with $20 a barrel. That’s about a third of what it was in December.
“I don’t think I’ve ever seen such a collapse in prices, even including the Great Recession,” said Patrick DeHaan of GasBuddy.com. “What we’re witnessing is easily going to go down as the great collapse in oil demand.”
DeHaan said that the price of gas could easily drop another 25 to 50 cents across the state, with some stations dropping below $1 gas before the price starts to recover.
At Speedway in St. Peter, the price of unleaded gas was at $1.95 per gallon March 30. In Le Sueur County, at Cleveland's BP gas station, the price was down to $1.85 per gallon. In Faribault, it was even more dramatic, with gas prices at Cenex Community Co-op already down to $1.60 per gallon by March 27.
That was welcome news, at least to the few area residents who could actually make use of the lower prices. The state is now operating under a “shelter at home” order as of Friday at midnight, drastically limiting travel for most area residents. Under the new restrictions, Minnesotans are asked to hold off on all non-essential travel. However, people can still travel for a number of reasons, such as to go to the grocery store, pharmacy or care for loved ones in need.
The order also requires that workers who can work from home be allowed to do so, and that nonessential businesses close. Exceptions include essential occupations like childcare, law enforcement, health care, and food workers.
Those exemptions are broad. According to Department of Employment and Economic Development Commissioner Steve Grove, 78% of Minnesotans work in “critical services” that may be exempt from having to close.
For essential workers like Cheryl Wilson, of Kenyon, the drop in fuel prices is certainly a welcome development. Wilson was able to fill up her SUV for just $18 at Kwik Trip, compared to the $30 to $40 she typically spends.
“The sad part is, you can’t go much of anywhere,” she said. “But it’s nice for me.”
Local resident Julie Wardyn said she only gets out of her house only a couple times a week, and less often now that the pandemic has hit. Wardyn said she was shocked but excited to see prices lower than she’s seen in many years.