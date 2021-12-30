The Minnesota River Valley was filled with hills and peaks this year amid an upswing in the COVID-19 pandemic, spiking summer temperatures, high labor shortages and an influx of city, county and business development.
The frenetic lows and highs in the headlines this year was defined by the unpredictable energy of the coronavirus. Though infections dissipated from spring into summer, the virus became more contagious than ever as delta variant swept through Minnesota in the second half of the year.
But that same turbulence could be felt in local stories as well. As local businesses grappled with losses from the pandemic and labor shortages swelled, the county also saw significant developments in opportunity for commerce and industrial expansions. Local schools went from following state mandates to crafting their own rules. The same year that Cleveland Public Schools added a new wing to their district building, Le Sueur-Henderson refocused on consolidating the district under one roof.
In a year filled with the unexpected, here are 10 of the biggest stories in the Le Sueur County News.
Local school districts across the state were faced with tough decisions as they had more leeway this summer in setting their own learning and safety standards compared to the previous school year. Le Sueur-Henderson, Tri-City United and Cleveland public school districts were itching to get back to normalcy and prepared in-person, five-day learning plans to start the school year.
“We’re not ignoring what’s happening in our country. We’re very well aware of the rise in numbers in our pandemic,” said Cleveland Superintendent Brian Phillips. “We’re obviously excited about the start of the school year, but we’re also nervously anticipating having to make changes like last year, and that’s not something you can look forward to.”
One of the major questions on parents’ minds was how schools would handle face masks. The state government had recommended that all schools in Minnesota mandate face masks, but was not requiring districts to institute mandates.
Local administrators and school boards ultimately left the parents’ and students’ decision. TCU Superintendent Lonnie Seifert stated that families would have the option to wear a mask. LS-H Superintendent Jim Wagner told a group of LS-H parents who vocally opposed mask mandates at a School Board meeting that the district would not require masks unless required by the state.
Le Sueur city officials and community leaders debuted a project 42 years in the making on Nov. 1 as they gathered at the intersection of Ferry Street and South Main Street to cut the ribbon and open up the newly reconnected Main Street to through traffic.
“I think this is going to be a very exciting public gathering space for the future,” said Mayor Shawn Kirby. “This [mall] was put here roughly 45 years ago as an economic development center that would serve the community’s wants for many, many years. With the social and economic changes, this is the direction we’ve gone and I think it’s going to serve us well in the future.”
The portion of Main Street was closed to traffic following the construction of the Valley Green Square Mall, which split the street into northern and southern halves. Previous city councils were setback by the high costs of reconstruction and the need to alter the mall’s borders, but with the aid of a DEED grant given to the city last year and cooperation from the owners of the new mall, now Tiller + Main, a revitalized Main Street became a feasible goal.
The asphalt street is flanked by sidewalks on both ends with an elevated plaza adjacent to the Tiller + Main mall. Street parking is available on both sides of the road and the street features bump outs at both ends meant to disincentivize commercial trucks and semis.
But just because Main Street is open, doesn’t mean it’s finished. Many aesthetic additions including lamp posts, a kiosk sign, overhead lights and more have yet to be added. Supply shortages delayed many of these features, said City Administrator Jasper Kruggel. But the city expected work to be completed by June 2022 and will host a town festival to celebrate completion.
“We wanted to get it open for traffic so that businesses will realize that benefit, but then in June there will be an event. Then you’ll see Chamber events like Music on Main down here,” said Kruggel. “The bars over there can have that area closed down for music.”
Work will continue through fall and the spring to add aesthetic improvements such as new street lamps, monuments and rope lighting that hang overhead.
The city’s plans also include a kiosk with an electric display that would stand at the intersection of Main Street and Bridge Street. City staff could change the message on the sign throughout signage throughout the year to accommodate different events and seasons. Main Street would become the place in Le Sueur to hold festivals.
Greenery including flower beds and trees will be added in the spring. The stone facade of the plaza will be painted a limestone color to represent the area’s limestone. A crosswalk featuring a river design cemented with blue concrete will split the road in half, symbolizing Le Sueur’s development as a city on the Minnesota River.
Off the failure to pass a $50 million bond referendum to create a two building school district, the Le Sueur-Henderson School Board rallied around a proposal to convert LS-H into a single-campus district.
In a final tally, 58% of voters (965) opposed the first referendum question, which requested $50 million to support a Pre-K-3 expansion to Le Sueur-Henderson, renovations to Hilltop Elementary and the demolition of Park Elementary. A total 689 voters cast their ballots in favor of the referendum.
Gary Benson, director of project planning with Kraus Anderson, advised the district to narrow its focus for a new referendum. The consultant believed that the $50 million bond was too expensive for the community to support and investing bond money in Hilltop would be unpopular.
Instead, Benson suggested a lower cost referendum in the $30 million or $40 million range primed around replacing Park Elementary with a new elementary addition. Kraus Anderson could then break down the costs of maintenance upgrades and new features like an expanded Career and Technical Education (CTE) space. This would allow the School Board to pick and choose which elements should be included in the referendum question until they reach a price point that would hopefully still appeal to the community.
“We need to match a total dollar amount with a scope of work that rings true,” said Benson. “I think Park should be replaced altogether, and I don’t think anybody thinks money should be invested at the old Park.”
After a discussion, all School Board members in attendance supported bringing pre-K-5 students to one location. Five of the six members supported a pre-K-5 expansion to Le Sueur-Henderson Middle/High School. Board member Steve Cross agreed the district should move elementary students out of Hilltop, but expressed hesitancy at grouping all students in one location.
What happens to the Hilltop building if the referendum passes is still undecided. Superintendent Jim Wagner suggested the building could be converted into an alternative learning center, serving the needs of students who have trouble performing in a traditional classroom.
This year marked the first murder case in Le Sueur County in over seven years after a Le Center man was accused of his father to death and then burning down their shared residence with his body inside.
The accused 26-year-old Hardy Robert Wills-Traxler (25 at the time of the alleged crime) was arrested in January and charged with second degree murder of his father Bruce Alan Traxler, 64, and first degree arson.
According to the criminal complaint filed by law enforcement, Wills-Traxler told investigators he was scared and grabbed a knife. He told his father that he wasn’t scared of him, but the argument became physical. Traxler then hit his son on the shoulder and Wills-Traxler reportedly responded by stabbing him with the knife multiple times. Wills-Traxler said that he stabbed his father in the heart and reportedly commented that “it was weird.”
Traxler reportedly fell unconscious after the stabbing and Wills-Traxler said he “was just gone.”
An autopsy concluded Traxler had been stabbed multiple times, with stab wounds found in the left and right chest areas and the abdomen. An examination of Wills-Traxler did not find any evidence of bruising on his shoulder.
Wills-Traxler told investigators he then gathered his belongings and washed the blood from his hands. He then stuffed pillows on the stove and turned on the burners. After the flames were lit, he drove away.
He “had to get out of there” and “get on with his life,” Wills-Traxler allegedly told investigators. He said that he was sorry and that he never wanted it to be that way.
In a major turning point, Wills-Traxler’s defense attorney Richard Ohlenberg announced they intend to pursue a defense by reason of mental illness or cognitive impairment at a review hearing in October.
Wills-Traxler was previously found incompetent to stand trial, but a psychiatrist recently found that he is now competent. Judge Patrick M. Biren accepted that ruling, allowing the case to move forward.
The omnibus hearing was pushed back to April 4, 2022 on mutual request by Ohlenberg and prosecuting attorney, Assistant Attorney General Daniel Vlieger to make time for Wills-Traxler’s commitment hearing. Vlieger said this case was unique, because because psychiatrists had difficulty narrowing down Wills-Traxler’s condition to a specific diagnosis.
Judge Biren further ordered a competency examination of Wills-Traxler on Oct. 15. A written report was submitted to the court on Dec. 20 containing a diagnosis of the defendant’s medical condition and the independent examiner’s opinion on whether Wills-Traxler was incapable of understanding the nature of his actions or discerning right from wrong at the time of the alleged crime.
Cleveland Public Schools kicked off the beginning of the 2020-2021 spring semester with the debut of a 65,000-square-foot addition which included new classrooms and new facilities — from an Ag/Tech lab to a STEM lab to a whole new cafeteria — and housed new programming that administrators hope will enhance learning and draw in new families.
Fifth and sixth graders were first in line to enjoy the new space as a whole wing of new classrooms for the grade levels was constructed. Cleveland teachers said their students were excited to use the new classrooms, which are more spacious, have new technology and some new amenities like air conditioning.
“Already talking to my students in Google Meets, they’re excited.” said sixth-grade teacher Bree Meyer. “They’re excited to come back and not only to be in person here at school but also to be in a new classroom. We have been waiting patiently for the new addition and they’re super excited and a little nervous to figure out how to walk to the new classroom.”
A new biology lab complete with lab stations and sinks to conduct experiments in, a new art room, new offices for the athletic director and school counselor and a brand new STEM lab outfitted with enough desktop computers for an entire classroom also opened at the start of the semester.
The massive expansion further included a new common area, gym, shop room, Ag/Tech lab and more, all funded through a $19 million referendum passed in 2018.
Customers packed the Le Sueur mall parking lot to pick groceries, pet supplies, household items, beauty products and more off the store shelves of Dollar General, which opened their doors in the new Tiller + Main complex on Oct. 16.
The discount retailer was one of several businesses to move into the Tiller + Main mall and residential complex currently under construction. Corner Drug had their space in the mall renovated while Mootz Eye Clinic, Haemig Family Dentistry and Anderson Orthodontic moved from the second floor of the mall to new storefronts on Main Street.
The opening of a new general store was well received by members of the Le Sueur community after going years without local options to purchase household items.
“It’s been 8-10 years since we had a variety store like this,” said local resident Kay Sherratt. “It’s great to have it back in town, and I’ll definitely support it, especially over the winter months.”
7. Cambria to add over 100 new positions in plant expansion AND Maud Borup seeks more than 100 new workers amid rapid expansion
Major employers in Le Sueur and Le Center went on a hiring blitz amid plans for major expansions to their facilities.
Quartz manufacturer Cambria is building a $140 million, 50,000-square-foot addition, consisting of a make line and a polishing line on the south side of the processing facility in Le Sueur. Cambria will now cover 1 million square feet, dwarfing the original 179,000-square-foot plant built in 2000.
The new lines will, of course, require more staff to operate and maintain it. Cambria currently anticipates hiring 110 new positions, including operators, process engineers, process technicians, automation and maintenance workers and leadership roles. Altogether, Cambria’s recruitment spree would enlarge the facility’s current 530-man workforce by over 20%.
Work began on the expansion in March 2021, and Cambria hopes to have the lines completed soon. The polishing line is anticipated to be up and running by mid-April 2022, while the make line is pegged for a completion date of June 2022. Construction appears to be going ahead without a hitch. Cambria’s Head of Operations Brian Scoggins reported zero delays in the building process so far.
Le Center confectionary manufacturer Maud Broup began planning a 130,000 square foot expansion on seven recently purchased acres of land adjacent to their Le Center facility for 2022.
But to make this expansion, the largest in the factory’s history, possible, Maud Borup sought to beef up their staff and recruit a minimum of 100 new employees. Assembly people, line leads and workers in sanitation, quality assurance, maintenance, warehousing and shipping were all needed at the specialty sweets manufacturer. The plans are to double the size of the 2019 expansion, allowing Maud Borup to nearly double its current workforce.
Included in plans for the new building is a childcare center so that employees would not have to choose between going to work and making sure their child’s needs are met. Workers would have time to see their children throughout the day and work as long as they want. The company also envisions offering English lessons to the children of non-native speakers.
This year marked the 20th anniversary of the terror attacks of Sept. 11, 2001 and the Le Sueur community put together a special ceremony to honor the dead. A display of 2,977 American flags was planted in the earth in front of the American Legion Veterans Memorial, a banner for each victim of the deadliest terror attack in United States history.
On the morning of Sept. 11, 2021, Emily Sunderman, along with her children and the aid of the local Boy Scout Troop, planted each flag on the park grounds. She and her husband Tyler Sunderman helped set up a similar display in college at the U of M Coffman Memorial Union on the five year anniversary of the attacks, but this was their first time crafting the memorial in Le Sueur.
“The image of all of the flags that morning is one that will never leave my mind,” said Sunderman. “So we vowed to keep the tradition going to make sure that future generations would be able to have a proper memorial to remember the events of that day.”
Sunderman, the Scouts and the Le Sueur American Legion and VFW Posts also held a memorial service at 9:45 a.m. Legion members stood guard over the memorial while dozens of community members gathered around. Boy Scout Ben Von Eschen then read aloud a minute-by-minute timeline of the attacks.
“It’s not an event that should be forgotten, it should be an event that’s taught in schools,” said Von Eschen. “Reading that reading was probably the most information I got about it.”
A short-staffed workplace is nothing new for nursing homes, assisted living and other long term care providers — labor shortages are an issue that’s burdened the industry for years. But the seismic shift in the labor force brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a historic exodus from long-term care positions.
The crisis in caregiving led Gov. Tim Walz to announce plans to order active members of the Minnesota National Guard to alleviate staffing shortages at care facilities. The move aimed to relieve caregiving staff and make room for hospitals to discharge patients into transitional care centers. Walz said more than 400 Minnesota hospitals were waiting for beds to open up.
Teresa Hildebrandt, CEO of Benedictine Living Community in St. Peter, said that, between the pandemic, labor shortages in other industries and unemployment benefits, there was “a perfect storm” of events that pushed caregivers out of the industry.
“I think COVID scared people away at the beginning of the outbreak. A lot of people elected to leave health care. We had staff that were retirement age,” said Hildebrandt. “We had staff that got hired away by other health care systems that needed more staff. The unemployment benefits for some made it easier to stay home and quit employment.”
The state of Minnesota felt historic levels of moderate and severe drought over the summer, and Le Sueur County was no exception.
Communities across the state reported low river and lake levels, crop stress and increasing risk of wildfires. Extended drought resulted in worsening corn and soybean conditions over the past month. Just 20% of topsoil and subsoil moisture in Minnesota was at an adequate level, according to an Aug. 1 report by the USDA, while roughly a third of corn and soybean crops are in good or excellent condition. At that time last year, 75-80% of topsoil and subsoil moisture was adequate and 85% of corn and 84% of soybeans were of good to excellent quality.
The impacts of the drought were easy to see in river towns like Le Sueur. In a typical year, the city is more concerned with flooding than low water levels. But on July 29, the city announced it was closing the River Park Boat Landing as the riverbed lacked enough water for aquatic activities.
“At the end of the river, it’s just sand,” said City Administrator Jasper Kruggel. “There’s some gully erosion out there and about an 18-24 inch drop off at the end of the landing. So we’re working with the DNR to get it fixed right now.”
Spurred by the severe drought covering more than half the state, the DNR issued a drought warning on July 16 and announced plans to convene the State Drought Task Force — not utilized since 2012, suspended water appropriations in now 17 watersheds, and notified water appropriators and suppliers to conserve and reduce water usage.