The Sons of the American Legion Post 108 in Le Center reeled in nearly 100 individual participants for their sixth annual fishing contest. Teams of two boarded 50 fishing boats and set sail on the waters of German and Jefferson lakes on Saturday in search of the bass that could earn them the first place $1,000 cash prize.
Competition was fierce and all available tickets to participate were sold. There were 17 opportunities to win a cash prize and 50 boats on the water holding up to three people (two adults and a child).
Participants woke up early and launched off the docks at 7 a.m., with eight hours to catch a cache of tournament winning bass. Each boat could store up to five small or large-mouth bass for the weigh in at 2 p.m. Those with the patience, determination and luck to reel in a prize winning collection could win a minimum of $150 to a maximum of $1,000.
The fishing competition’s top prize winners were Noah Schultz, of Waseca, and Justin Goettlicher, of Madison Lake. The pair reeled in 23.16 pounds worth of fish, including the biggest catch of the day, a bass weighing in at 6.2 pounds. Together, they not only earned the $1,000 prize for first place, but $300 for the largest fish.
“It was a good day of fishing and a lot of fun,” said Goettlicher. “We had a lot of good luck today.”
Schultz and Goettlicher said they fish all the time, but it was good fortune that helped Schultz hook a 6.2 pound bass more than 0.3 pounds heavier than any other fish in the competition. Schultz forgot the net at home, said Goettlicher, so when he tried to pull the fish in, the boat flipped over. Though it was a big catch they weren’t certain at the time if the bass would put them over the top.
“We knew that it may have had a chance; we just didn’t know,” said Schultz.
“It’s Jefferson so there’s tons of big fish out here,” Goettlicher added.
The top three teams also received plaques in recognition of their achievement. Larry McCready and Roger Kramer took home $800 and a second place plaque for an 18.78 pound haul while Bryce and Connor Bohlen received a plaque and $750 for their third place weigh-in at 18.13 pounds.
The annual bass fishing contest is one of the Le Center Legion’s biggest fundraisers. With the maximum 50 tickets sold at $150 a piece, the competition raised more than $7,500 for the American Legion, Sons of the American Legion and Le Center Sportsman’s Club. Those dollars will go to support Sportsman's Club activities like Take a Kid Fishing, the Le Center Legion, as well as kids programs supported by the Sons of the American Legion, said SAL Advisor Dan Tousley.
“It goes to the Sons of the American Legion in the Le Center, where we focus on kids' activities,” said Tousley. “We do the junior leadership council, we coordinate the boy scouts, and in certain times of the year, we’ll have flag retirements and teach the kids about the flag retirements.”
The contest had an unexpected level of donations, garnering more than $6,000 to give away in prizes. Each ticket buyer was also treated to a shrimp and steak dinner at the Legion a night before the competition. The event regularly garners 45-50 ticket buyers, said Tousley.
“I hope the contestants had fun and the money that was raised goes to a good cause,” said Tousley.