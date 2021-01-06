With the pandemic dragging into 2021 and the spirits of many Americans flagging, local animal shelters say that pet adoptions have increased dramatically — but that the donations they rely on to survive are down.
At the region’s newest animal shelter, Rescue 55021 in Faribault, animals have been “flying off the shelves” along with other holiday gifts. Over the last month, the nonprofit has partnered with local vendors to offer a variety of stocking stuffers for sale alongside animals in need.
Rescue 55021 Director Theresa Vold said that the promotion has been popular, attracting new customers who had never visited the shelter before or were even aware that there was an established shelter in Faribault.
Data from more than 1,000 shelters across the nation compiled by the nonprofit Shelter Animals Count shows that shelters have become a popular destination not only in Faribault but across the nation as the pandemic continues to drag on. According to the organization, overall adoptions are down but the adoption rate is up significantly, increasing from 73% to 82% for cats and 89% to 98% for dogs compared to last year, highlighting how quickly animals up for adoption are being snapped up.
In the last two weeks alone at Rescue 55021, 15 animals have been adopted out, leaving the shelter with just a handful of animals left. While the need remains great and more animals expected to arrive next week, Vold said it’s not easy to keep up with newfound demand.
“It’s been a crazy year,” she said. “A lot of people are still looking for pets. They’re somewhat more difficult to get because of how many have been adopted.”
It’s a similar story at Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society (BENCHS). Not as many animals have been surrendered to the shelter this year, but adoptions, particularly for cats, have gone up. Dog adoptions are at a similar rate compared to previous years when excluding the two months of the year BENCHS was closed to the public.
Andrew Burk, executive director of BENCHS, believed that when people are stuck with nothing (or at least less) to do, they’re more willing to adopt a furry friend.
“They realize that they have time now, especially when it comes to younger animals like puppies or kittens, they have more time to spend with them,” he said. “That’s one of the things people shy away from when they are looking for animals. Not that a lot of people don’t want one, but they just don’t think they have the time to train it and spend that loving quality time in the first few months.”
The Kind Veterinary Clinic in St. Peter and Le Center has noticed an increased demand in adoptions from their P.A.W.S. program, but overall adoptions have been lower, due to less animals being surrendered to the clinic. Kind receives stray animals impounded from St. Peter, Kasota, Cleveland and much of Nicollet County, but not as many strays have been collected this year. But those that are sent to Kind have been adopted quickly.
“The adoption wait is about a week,” said Veterinary Assistant Alaina Olson. “They’re usually adopted quite quickly since COVID. Usually they stayed here two to three weeks, but now we’re seeing them adopted a little quicker.”
Thanks to community support, local shelters have continued their work of matching up animals with people in need of emotional support. Interest in adoption has come not only from families, but seniors as well.
“We’ve seen a lot of seniors which has been very inspiring,” said Vold, of Rescue 55021. “It’s huge that these animals are there for them — it really keeps their spirits up and keeps them from getting depressed.”
Even as demand for adoptions has risen, 2020 hasn’t been an easy year financially for local shelters. Given the cost of preparing each animal for adoption, adopting out every animal is an expensive proposition.
When the shelter shut down entirely in mid-March, Rescue 55021 was in a particularly difficult spot. Without help from a grant provided by the city of Faribault through CARES Act dollars, Vold said the shelter might have had to shut its doors.
With traditional fundraisers out of the question, the organization has had to come up with creative ways to engage with the community. For example, an “Easter Egg Handout” Rescue 55021 hosted in April brought significant crowds and about $360 in donations.
Kind Veterinary Clinic has kept funds fairly steady with their annual Trick or Treat Walk, which invites people and their animals to walk and raise money for the P.A.W.S. program to keep the costs of the pet adoptions low. This year was especially vital to Kind, which was closed for several months amid the pandemic. The walk raised $5,000, short of the $6,000 normally contributed. But year-end community donations have brought the clinic back to their normal fundraising levels.
“We’ve had some donations come in through Christmas, so I would say we’re probably at the amount we get per year,” Olson said.