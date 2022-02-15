Hundreds of Le Sueur County residents stopped by St, Mary’s Church in le Center Friday to pick up dinner and support local EMS services. The Le Center EMS Rehab Team and Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Rehab Team partnered for their annual drive-thru dinner fundraiser.
Customers purchased over 450 traditional lasagna and alfredo bake meals to help maintain and upgrade the Rehab Team trailer and purchase new maintenance.
The Rehab Team is a dedicated squad of volunteer medical personnel that monitor and treat emergency responders and victims through extended crises like fires, tornados and drownings. The team consists of volunteers from the Le Center Volunteer Ambulance, Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Department, Le Sueur County Emergency Management and other area fire and EMS services.
In an emergency situation, the Rehab Team is often called to the scene to track emergency responders’ vital signs. The team’s camper trailer provides a mobile space for responders and victims to rest, recover and stay warm. The team is trained to provide on-the-spot medical treatment and will arrange ambulance transportation for those in need of further assistance.
“We go out and help the firemen, the sheriff, whoever on any event that lasts longer,” said Le Center Ambulance Director Stan Stocker. “One thing that’s amazing is how the community and the neighboring communities just go out and support us on this. It’s just unreal.”
Stocker and 25-year Le Center Ambulance volunteer Tammy Stewig came to St. Mary’s Church at 7 a.m. to begin preparing up to 600 meals worth of lasagna, chicken alfredo bake, spaghetti, salad and breadsticks for the fundraiser later that night. Volunteers from Le Sueur Fire, Cleveland Fire, Kilkenny Fire, Le Center Police, Le Center Ambulance, Montgomery Police and Le Sueur County Emergency Management arrived in the evening to coordinate the church drive-thru.
"Stan and I do all the organizing, but it takes the entire team to pull it off," said Stewig.
Homebound residents weren’t left out of the fundraiser though. Volunteers like Le Sueur Fire Chief Jesse Wenisch drove around the community to deliver meal orders to residents in Le Center, Le Sueur, Cleveland and Montgomery.
“Delivering to the public is fun. For the elderly that can't get out, this is a good way to help them out,” said Wenisch.
Meals were just $10 for adults and $5 for children, but residents often threw in an extra cash donation to show their support for the Rehab Team.
"You might give two meals for $20 and they're giving you like a $50 bill and saying keep the change. We get a lot of donations besides the purchasing of the food," said Stewig. "Thank you to the entire community and our volunteers helping tonight and supporting us."