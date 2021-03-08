With the construction of two fiber optic networks, six wireless towers and several WiFi hotspots in county parks, Le Sueur County’s broadband infrastructure accelerated rapidly within the past several months.
But roadblocks remain in the way of total WiFi goals.
Approximately half of the county’s $3.4 million in CARES Act funding was dedicated toward expanding internet access in unserved and underserved areas of Le Sueur County, resulting in major expansion of high speed internet at the end of last year.
The most comprehensive of these projects was a fiber optic network by MetroNet. $538,000 in grants from Le Sueur County were given to to the ISP to run fiber lines between Kasota and Ottawa, Lake Volney and Gorman Lake, Waterville and Le Center offering 100mb, 200mb or 500mb speeds.
The project, which finished construction last year, was built alongside a number of other projects funded by the county - wireless towers constructed by Netwave Broadband in Kasota, Cleveland, Montgomery, Cordova, Waterville and Tyrone Township as well as wifi hotspots at the Le Sueur County Fairgrounds, Ney Nature Center, Gorman and Volney Park and Lexington Township Hall.
At the same time, Bevcomm finished the installation of a fiber optic network funded with a Border to Border grant in 2019, making it possible for the county to connect approximately 417 unserved households, 88 unserved farms and 59 unserved businesses to high speed internet in Derrynane, northern parts of Lexington, parts of Lanesburgh, southeast of Heidelberg, and the northern edges of Montgomery Township.
But even with all these projects, the county's continued attempts to expand the internet in the county even further and partnered with Bevcomm and MetroNet to apply for Border to Border grants to reach hundreds of unserved homes around in Lexington and Montgomery townships and surrounding Lake Volney.
Those plans were soon scrapped after the state of a small ISP received a truckload of grant dollars from the federal government to expand their network in Minnesota and Le Sueur County. The Federal Communications Commission auctioned off $9.2 billion in rural broadband grants in December, and Minnesota was one of the big winners, receiving $400 million in investment, the fourth largest of any state.
But of all the companies competing for grants, the largest sum is expected to go to a little-known ISP: LTD Broadband. The young 11-year-old company is based in Nevada with a network of more than 2,100 wireless towers covering more than 50,000 square miles in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, South Dakota and Nebraska.
With $1.3 billion in grant dollars on their way to the ISP, LTD Broadband has ambitious plans to dramatically expand its network across 15 states, and Minnesota is set to be one of the central locations of this network. LTD hooked more than three quarters of the grant dollars and census tracts in Minnesota to build their network and could reach as many as 100,000 new customers alone.
LTD’s sudden expansion is no exception in Le Sueur County. Large swaths of land stretching from end to end of the county are planned to host LTD’s fiber optic network.
But this large investment comes with a price for Le Sueur County. Any land that’s covered by federal broadband investment is ineligible for a border to border grant under state guidelines. As a result, the county’s grant applications with Bevcomm and MetroNet immediately became ineligible for funding. And with so much county land gobbled up by LTD, there aren’t many places left for the county to pursue border to border funding.
For residents, this could potentially mean a significant delay in receiving internet service. The border to border grants with Bevcomm and MetroNet would have brought service to the area in 1-2 years if approved, but if Le Sueur County isn’t a priority for LTD Broadband, it could be as long as a six-year wait for internet service.
"It's a lot more complicated now with the federal dollars and the timeline is much longer," said Le Sueur County Broadband Coordinator Barbara Droher-Kline.
Experts have also raised questions about LTD’s ability to meet their ambitious goals. The ISP isn’t very well-known and the size of LTD’s winnings is unusual for a company its size.
“If I was told three months ago that LTD would be the single biggest winner in the RDOF auction in the nation, I would not have believed you,” said Christopher Mitchell, Director of the Community Networks Broadband Initiative for the Institute for Local Self-Reliance. “LTD is going to be building out to areas with less of a subsidy than most providers think will work. So not only is LTD scaling from a small company to a very large one, it’s also having to build at a much lower cost than is likely to be achievable.”
The feasibility of LTD’s plans are still under review by the FCC. Before the federal grant dollars are awarded, LTD will be subject to a vetting process.
The potential upside for Le Sueur County is that LTD Broadband is already showing an interest in the area. The company had offered to work with Le Sueur County on a border to border grant, but the areas covered by federal grants are ineligible for state dollars to LTD, just like they were ineligible for MetroNet and Bevcomm.
"What we've heard from others in the industry and what they've said is they want to start in Minnesota and Wisconsin," said Droher-Kline. "It's 15 states altogether, but if they start here, they start in our county, we can be in a really interesting place. It's just unknown at this point."
"One thing I've tried to get an accurate map of is what's not the federal dollars and what's left," she added. "Theoretically, LTD could build out those areas that are in-between. Where I think we don't have census tracts covered is towards Henderson and towards St. Peter."
Le Sueur County’s next steps will become clearer after a workshop meeting on March 23, where the county is set to meet with LTD Broadband and Bevcomm discuss potential ways to pursue state funding for locations in between the census tracts eligible for federal dollars.
"There is some opportunities out there, but it isn't going to be a contiguous rollout across the county as we thought," said Droher-Kline. "It's going to be more patchwork and piecemeal."