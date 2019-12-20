Following a major increase in the district levy after the 2018 bond referendum, members of the Cleveland school district will pay a little less this year.
At the Dec. 16 Cleveland School Board meeting, the board approved a 1.3% decrease in the district levy. The total levy for the 2020-21 school year was set at $2.54 million, a $34,530 drop from last year.
For a homeowner with a property value of $200,000, the decrease will save them $69, though they will still end up paying $353 more than in 2017 before the bond referendum.
“What we tried to do is keep the levies flatlined as much as possible over the years,” said Cleveland Superintendent Brian Phillips. “Sometimes they go up 10-12%, but if you pass a bond issue, you basically double your levy amount.”
The primary changes in the levy this year are caused by the state formula which regulates much of the levy process for school districts statewide including setting revenues, tax policy and the maximum authorized property tax a district can approve. The district cut $6,424 in general operating expenses because the district projects student enrollment to decline next year; another $29,940 was removed from the general fund based on prior year levy adjustments calculated by the state.
The general fund makes up 72% of the district’s budget and goes toward regular and special education instruction, instructional and district support services, as well as administration and sites and buildings. Of those expenses, more than 70% goes toward salaries, wages and benefits.
Much of the levy in this year’s budget will continue to go toward the $19.5 million in school construction projects approved in 2018. That work — construction of additional classrooms a cafeteria, STEM and Ag/Tech labs, a gymnasium, locker rooms, a mechanical room and a weight room, along with the Sixth Street Extension Project which is split between the district and the city of Cleveland — began in May.
Because the school district will be repaying that debt for the next 20 years, Phillips said that he and business manager Mary Koppelman would continue to work to keep costs steady.
“Mary Koppelman and myself go through levies year by year and take a look at where we can reduce expenses,” said Phillips. “We know the impact of the bond issues was significant so as we go forward with some of our next levies, for example, long-term facilities levy is going to be done in one year, that will also indicate a reduction of about another $125,000 per year for several years. So we do see some reductions going forward over the next several years, but not until 20 years when the bond issue is finished when we’ll see that big decrease.”