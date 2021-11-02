Unofficial election results posted by the Le Sueur-Henderson School District declared the bond referendum a failure.
The first question, which would have demolished Park Elementary, renovated Hilltop and added a preK-3 wing to the Le Sueur-Henderson Middle/High School, was defeated by approximately 300 votes, according the the district's tally.
The second question proposing a multi-use fieldhouse was defeated by 600 voters, according to district estimates.
At a cost of up to $50 million, the Le Sueur-Henderson School District hoped to add a 78,000-square-foot preK-3 expansion to the middle/high school, finance maintenance upgrades to the existing building and fund a 14,000-square-foot expansion to the Career and Technical Education area.
The failed referendum also proposed remodeling Hilltop Elementary to address maintenance issues, add a child care center and build flexible learning spaces.
At a cost of up to $7.5 million, the fieldhouse was intended to house four basketball courts and a 200m indoor track in a 52,000 square foot facility.
But the proposals came at a steep price. If passed, they would have nearly doubled the current levy. For a residential homeowner with a property worth $175,000, the first question alone would add $324 to one’s annual property tax. The fieldhouse would cost another $68, totaling to a $392 tax impact.
Community members appeared to disfavor the referendum when polled last spring. When asked if they would be in favor of a bond that replaced Park Elementary and refurbished Hilltop, a plurality of respondents (46%) said “No,” while approximately 44% supported it. A total of 462 people responded to the survey, including 77 from Henderson, 309 from Le Sueur and 76 from outside the two cities.
The majority rejection of the Le Sueur-Henderson School District's ballot referendum thrusts the future of district back into uncertainty.
Over the past 10 years, Le Sueur-Henderson has spent $1.6 million in rising maintenance costs operating the three buildings. School Board members and administration hoped the renovated facilities would cut down maintenance costs and turn around declining enrollment. Over the past two school years, the student body dwindled by a loss of 85 students, costing the district approximately $6,500 per student.
The Le Sueur-Henderson School Board has publicly discussed several alternative paths to address the district's maintenance needs. One option is to go to the polls again asking voters to support a raised operational levy to finance operational costs.
LS-H could also pursue an alternative bond referendum. When the School Board voted last spring to put the current bond referendum on the ballot, they rejected a different referendum proposal to convert LS-H into a single building district.
The single district proposal would convert the middle school/high school into a pre-K-12 building with a 98,000-square-foot addition and close Hilltop and Park. The same maintenance upgrades from the current referendum question, including the CTE space and fieldhouse, would come along with the addition.
Consolidating into one building would cut the district’s maintenance costs, taxpayers would be on the hook for less, but the referendum would come at the drawback of eliminating the district’s only school in Henderson.
In a worst case scenario where the school cannot maintain student health and safety in its current facilities, the school district may go out for $14 million levy without voter approval.