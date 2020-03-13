New activities and returning favorites are coming to this year’s Retail and Business Expo.
On Thursday, March 26, from 3:30-7:30 p.m. the Valley Green Square Mall will become host to more than 25 businesses and organizations brought together by the Le Sueur Chamber of Commerce. The expo began as a farm and home show, but today all kinds of businesses, from retailers to grocers to health care providers to auto shops, set up booths and meet with the community.
“Retailers can sell their product, but it’s also good exposure for them letting people know that they’re here,” said Le Sueur Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Julie Boyland.
Local restaurants and bars will also be getting in on the action with “The Taste of the Valley,” which encourages eateries to share free samples with expo visitors. The Taste of the Valley makes its return from its debut at the expo last year, which Boyland said was a complete success. B-Fierce Nutrition, Chabelita’s, Marilyn Wells, Radermacher’s, Scoops Liquor, u4ic Brewing, Gracie’s with a cup of Joe, The Farmer’s Wife and Montgomery Brewing will all be sharing their products at the event.
New to the Expo is a series of educational presentations that will begin at 4 p.m. with photographer Brenda Kotastek. Kotastek specializes in pictures of Le Sueur and Henderson and rural Minnesota. During her presentation, viewers will have the chance to see Kotastek’s scenes of Minnesotan historical sites.
Following Kotastek at 4:45 p.m. is Kristen Nepper, who will discuss the basics of essential oils, where they come from and how to use them. Maureen Widmer concludes the presentations at 5:30 p.m. with a talk on making simple and easy freezer jam and how to store and can it.
This year’s expo marks the return of a long-awaited treat: the giant footprint cookies. After being absent for many years, these sugary replicas of the footprints of the Jolly Green Giant and Sprout will be prepared by Kick’s Bake Shop in Arlington.
“We used to sell this at the chamber booth many years ago,” said Boyland. “We had a cookie cutter in the shape of a giant footprint and it will have either green frosting or green sugar on it. We’re looking forward to bringing back those cookies because we’ve had a lot of people that ask ‘Why don’t you bring back those cookies?’”
The expo will close out with the “Eat Out for a Week” raffle, where participants will have the chance to win gift cards to a variety of local businesses including The 300 Club, Friendly Confines Cheese Shoppe, Subway, Pizza Ranch, The Bar, B-Fierce Nutrition Embassy, Henderson Roadhaus, Johan’s Bar & Grill, Radermacher’s, Super Valu, Applebee's Mankato, Traxler’s Hunting Preserve, El Tenampa, Lake Front Bar & Grill, Channel Inn Warsaw, Emma Krumbee’s, Chabelita’s, Yummy Foods & Fruits, Pizzeria 201 Montgomery, Little Dandy and El Tacazo Mexican Delight. Raffle tickets can be purchased at $3 each and five for $20.