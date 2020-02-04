On Tuesday, Feb. 4 State Representative Bob Vogel, R-Elko New Market, announced that he will not be seeking re-election for a 4th term to the Minnesota House of Representatives. Vogel has represented House District 20A, including Le Sueur, Cleveland, Le Center, Belle Plaine and parts of New Prague, since being first elected in 2014.
“I never dreamed growing up in New Market, then a community of 250 people, that I would have the honor of representing over 38,000 people in the Minnesota House for three terms,” said Rep. Vogel. “Serving in public office has been a great privilege and truly a life-changing experience.”
Prior to serving as a legislator, Vogel served on the Scott County Board of Commissioners from 2003 to 2009.
During his terms in office, Vogel was often referred to as “a numbers guy” which drew on his experience as a community banker.
“I hope that in my time in public office I have been able to give back at least a portion of what my community has done for me,” Vogel continued. “Deciding to not seek re-election has been a difficult decision; however, I will be turning 70 at the end of this term and it’s time to spend more time with my family— especially my wife Laura who has supported me in my business career and 12 years of elected office.”
“I will be leaving with eternal gratitude to those who have assisted me in public service, and all those who have been part of this amazing journey. My hope is others who have a chance to enter public service will seize the opportunity to serve, as well as grow as individuals.”