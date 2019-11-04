Veterans Day is fast approaching and the St. Peter, Le Sueur-Henderson and Tri-City United school districts are holding events to honor veterans and educate students and the public about the day.
Speaking at St. Peter High School is local retired United States Navy Commander Mark Roemhildt, who served in the Navy for 25 years until 2016 and is a graduate of SPHS. Meanwhile, former Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense (Readiness), United States Army Engineering Officer and Democratic Primary candidate to represent Minnesota’s first Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives Dan Feehan is speaking at LS-H and TCU high schools.
St. Peter High School’s Veterans Day program is being held at 9:30 a.m. Monday Nov. 11 at the SPHS Performing Arts Center and members of the public, especially veterans, are encouraged to attend. The event will have music performed by the St. Peter Concert Choir and St. Peter High School Band and a presenting of the flag by the William R. Witty American Legion Post 37 color guard.
St. Peter High school noted that Roemhildt “completed multiple deployments around the world while conducting a wide variety of missions: he worked with the U.S. Coast Guard to intercept illegal narcotics bound for the United States; he was involved in the initial naval response while stationed in the Middle East following the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001; and he was at the forefront of efforts to provide humanitarian aid to heavily damaged areas in Indonesia and Thailand following the 2004 tsunami in Southeast Asia. He worked closely with the Korean Navy to plan for the defense of the Korean peninsula and he held a variety of positions with Military Sealift Command, which oversees the maritime movement of logistical materials globally.”
“It was an honorable profession,” said Roemhildt on his service. “There are other opportunities that you wouldn’t get working in another profession. One of the opportunities service offers is leadership. Even as a young officer, I had a lot of sailors working under me. The task was demanding, it was daunting, but was also rewarding to be in charge and get that leadership experience.”
The focus of Roemhildt’s upcoming speech is teaching students and the public how they can thank a veteran.
“It’s quite easy to show your gratitude to a veteran,” said Roemhildt. “I think many want to show their appreciation, but are intimidated to approach a veteran, but it’s very easy. All veterans want to hear is just four simple words, ‘Thanks for your service.’ It’s just four simple words, but it means so much to veterans. And we don’t want anything more than that. We don’t need anything more grandiose.”
He continued, “It’s a simple act and in a time where people are divided, expressing your gratitude brings us all together and connects us as fellow human beings. So I will ask them not just to thank a veteran, but to do it on that day. And that goes for the veterans in the audience as well. Just because you served doesn’t mean you can’t thank your fellow veterans for their service.”
Le Sueur-Henderson’s Veterans Day program begins at 8:15 a.m. with the presentation of the colors by the Le Sueur Henderson VFW Post 4297, Le Sueur American Legion Post 55 and Henderson Legion Post 74. The LS-H concert band will play the national anthem and the LS-H women’s choir will sing “And I Will of America” by Robert Leaf after a welcome from principal Brian Thorstad. LS-H VFW Commander Shannon Frost will then introduce the speaker, Iraq War veteran and Democratic House of Representatives candidate Dan Feehan.
TCU, meanwhile, will be conducting a Veterans Day program starting at 12:30 p.m. at the high school in Montgomery. This program will also be open to all area veterans and the public. Parking is available in the new northwest lot next to the High School Performing Art Center.
Brian Mikel will emcee the program with multiple musical selections by TCU students and staff. Feehan will also serve as the guest speaker for the TCU program.
Feehan said that the focus of his speeches Nov. 11 will be to educate students about military service and about service to one’s country in and outside the military.
“What’s important to recognize is that every single one of the students I’ll be speaking to now was born after Sept. 11, 2001,” said Feehan. “There may be a couple that aren’t, but certainly no one remembers that day. And that’s significant, because we’ve been at war for over 18 years now as a country. The vast, vast majority of people I’ll be speaking to at this event, we’ve been at war for their entire life. So I think especially to talk about what military service is to a group of young students who have a tough time understanding why we’re at war … I think it’s important to share a perspective of military service to them.”
He continued, “Secondly, I like to highlight the idea that military service and veterans are one way to serve the country, one way to show the patriotism that you have for it. What I plan to talk about is the theme of service … Service to one’s country, to me, as someone who’s been a soldier, a teacher, who’s served in the pentagon, service is one of the best things I have experienced in my professional life and it’s something I will encourage them all to do, whether it’s in the military themselves or they find another way to do so.”
Feehan also highlighted the importance of what Veterans Day means to him.
“Veterans Day, in particular, as we stand in 2019, is a chance right now to acknowledge truly the multiple generations of veterans we have in each and everyone of our communities and that’s something I’ll highlight in my speaking appearance this year. As there are fewer and fewer local WW2 veterans, there are still many, many Koran War vets, Vietnam War vets, Persian Gulf and now the Global War on Terror, which has now been the last 18 years … no two eras of war are the same and no two veterans’ experiences are the same, so I think it’s significant when talking about veterans, for a community to acknowledge and interact with the people in the community that did serve because there’s so much they can learn from them knowing that their experiences differ and their generations differ … In a time where our politics are particularly divided right now, military service is a unifying one.”
After Feehan’s speech, the LS-H concert band will play the armed forces salute and Dean of Students Jeff Christ will read of the names of LS-H seniors and alumni serving the military. Daniella Anchando will read the poem “In Flanders Fields” by John McCrae and the event will end with the retiring of the colors.