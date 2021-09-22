A select number of Minnesotans are currently eligible for a third COVID-19 vaccination and more could potentially qualify for booster shot in the future.
On Friday, Le Sueur County Public Health is offering its first batch of third doses of the Moderna vaccine in a series of biweekly vaccination clinics alongside first and second doses. The distribution of third doses comes a month after the CDC approved the extra vaccine for specific groups.
“We’re asking people to confirm with their healthcare provider if they’re truly an immunocompromised individual,” said Le Sueur County Public Health Director Megan Kirby. “Those are active cancer treatments, organ transplant recipients, stem cell transplant recipients, anybody that has a severe or primary immunodeficiency, advanced and untreated HIV infection and active treatment with a high dose of corticosteroid or other drugs that could suppress your immune system.”
Approximately 3% of the US population is eligible for third doses of the Moderna and Phizer vaccines. People who receive a third dose of the vaccine should take the same mRNA vaccine as their first two shots.
Additional doses were recommended to the immunocompromised amid research indicating that people with weakened immune systems were more likely to suffer severe breakthrough infections. One study indicated that immunocompromised people with two doses accounted for 40-44% of hospitalized breakthrough cases, despite making up 3% of the population. Not only are immunocompromised populations more likely to suffer severe symptoms, studies suggest they’re more likely to transmit the virus to household contacts.
Nicollet County Public Health is not currently distributing third doses. Bree Allen, a Public Health Supervisor with Nicollet County said other providers were meeting the demand.
“We kept an ear out for what the community was doing for people who are immunocompromised,” said Allen. “We did not at that time offer any clinics for that group of individuals. Based on what we were hearing, they were getting contacted by their medical providers and medical homes and taking their vaccines there.”
Both Nicollet and Le Sueur Counties are preparing to roll out booster doses, once approved..Unlike third doses for the immunocompromised, the booster shots are planned for wider public use. An FDA advisory panel recently rejected recommendations to authorize booster shots for the wider public, but did support administering the Phizer shot to people 65 and older.
It’s uncertain when boosters will become available, but public health staff are already making preparations. Last week, Nicollet County Public Health made plans to start up two clinics in the event booster shots were authorized. The department is also keen on setting up a mobile site in St. Peter. Le Sueur County plans to integrate boosters into their biweekly clinic schedule.
“In talking with our healthcare partners it was clear that things are pretty busy now,: said Allen. “Inpatient hospitals are doing a lot of testing so their resources are a little more stretched than usual. We thought it would be a good thing to throw our hat in the ring and help out with boosters.”