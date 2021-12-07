The Le Sueur County Sheriff's Office reported that a level I Predatory Offender has moved to a residence in rural Henderson, Tyrone Township, Le Sueur County.
Ronald Erwin Schmidt, age 56, was granted a provisional discharge from a civil commitment and will be supervised by the Minnesota Sex Offender Program Reintegration Office.
Schmidt was previously convicted of various criminal sexual conduct offenses in Murray and Scott counties that included conduct involving sexual contact and sexual penetration with two different known, minor female children and the use of force and threats to gain compliance.
The Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office is releasing this information pursuant to Minnesota Statutes 244.052 and 253D; these statutes authorize law enforcement agencies to inform the public of a registrants release from a prison or secured treatment facility when the Sheriff’s Office believes that the release of information will enhance public safety and protection.
The Sheriff's Office stated that Schmidt has served his sentence imposed by the courts and is transitioning into the community. The notification is not intended to increase fear, but rather raise awareness. Sheriff Brett Mason advised that the information will only be released electronically and a community meeting will not be held.
Any questions regarding this subject, can be directed to the MSOP Reintegration Office at (507) 508-5184 or to the Sheriff’s Office Investigation Unit at (507) 357-4440.