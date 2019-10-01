At a Sept. 23 meeting, the Le Sueur City Council approved two big ticket items. The meeting saw the completion of the 2017 street project and the purchase of a $400,000 jetter vacuum truck for Public Services.
2017 Street Project
Two years after construction, the 2017 Street Project has come to a close. The council approved a final $16,000 payment toward the project, which involved a full reconstruction of North Second Street between Bridge and Grove Streets at a $1.6 million price tag. The final payment marks the start of the two-year correctional warranty period correlated to material and workmanship
The project was on its last legs for so long in part due to complications over the installation of tracer wire, wire used to help the city mark and track the sanitary sewer main underneath the street. This helps the city quickly locate the main when planning future projects.
As the project came to a close, staff discovered that in some areas the wire was not working as it should where it had been installed. The city was unable to relocate the tracer wire since it was already underground, so staff negotiated with the contractor for a $1,800 deduction, which covers only a portion of the tracer wire installed.
“We can’t go in there and replace the areas where there are issues because that would require us to tear up the road,” said City Administrator Jasper Kruggel. “So what we try to do is come to a resolution about this so we can close the project out… It won’t function the way that we want, but it should, and there’s no real way to remedy that without digging up the road.”
Though around 20% of the tracer wire is not functioning properly according to City Engineer Cory Bienfang, this will not prevent the city from being able to locate the sanitary sewer system.
“There’s a lot of redundancy in the locating as well and the records of what was in place,” said Bienfang. “We have service ties to all the connections to the existing main. If you drive 2nd street, you’ll see we have the stamping on the face of the curb, water, WS for sanitary. We’ve got those access boxes where the tracer wires come out of the ground, so there is notable redundancy. The tracer wire is just another effective way… It’s not as if we don’t know where it is, this is just a more convenient way to locate those.”
Jetter Vacuum Truck
At a Sept. 23 meeting, the Le Sueur City Council voted unanimously to approve Public Services Director Rich Kucera’s request for a 2020 Vactor brand jetter vacuum truck from MacQueen Equipment. The truck, which comes at a cost of $442,000, will be used to help the city with cleaning and maintaining its storm sewers.
Kucera told the council that a major reason Public Services was requesting the truck was because the city’s current jetter vac is making it difficult for staff to perform sewer maintenance efficiently.
“The current unit only has a 6-yard debris body and carries 800 gallons of fresh water on it,” said Kucera. “Currently this week, staff is working in the Zion Church storm sewer area. He is making a lot of trips because there is a lot of sediment in that area. The new unit has a 10-yard debris body that holds 1,500 gallons of water, so almost double the capacities.“
The new unit also comes with a 15-foot suction tube that can be used to siphon up water and grime. Kucera told the council that feature will relieve staff of having to put on extension tubes, a process he called time consuming.
Kucera further pointed that the current truck is unable to serve certain areas of Le Sueur.
“Some of our sanitary pipes and storm sewer pipes have pretty good slopes on them.,” said Kucera. “Our truck doesn’t have enough power in it to run those slopes, so we have been contracting that work out.”
Currently, the city of Le Sueur spends between $30-35,000 each year on private contractors to reach areas their current equipment cannot.
The new equipment does come at a cost though. Kucera is planning for the city to take out a maximum seven-year municipal lease at $70,000 a year. Mayor Gregory Hagg pointed out that the money spent on private contractors would cover approximately half the expense.