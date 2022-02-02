Local parties continued a long history of Minnesota grassroots political involvement Tuesday at the annual precinct caucuses. Across the state of Minnesota, highly engaged members of the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party and the Republican Party held meetings in schools, city halls and public buildings to throw their weight behind issues and candidates their party should take up.
This year marked a shakeup for precincts as DFLers held new “contactless” caucuses, while Republicans had the opportunity to share their preference for the party’s next gubernatorial candidate.
To accommodate the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, local precincts falling under the Le Sueur County DFL required caucus attendees to wear a mask and provide proof of vaccination.
The DFL ordered precincts across the state of Minnesota to either mask up or hold a contactless caucus. Approximately 70% of DFL precincts, including neighboring chapters, like the Nicollet County DFL, conducted their business through the ballot box instead of an in-person meeting.
Contactless precincts had party members conduct their regular business by submitting non-attendee forms that could be dropped off at boxes at precinct sites during normal caucus hours. They could also be submitted through mail or email to a local party officer.
While they couldn’t vote for candidates, delegates or resolutions, like in a typical caucus, DFLers could nominate themselves to be selected as delegates or alternates for the upcoming county convention.
Members could also submit their own resolutions to be added to the party platform. If a majority of the caucus adopts a resolution, it advances to the Organizing Unit convention for consideration to send to the state Platform, Issues, and Legislative Affairs Committee. Resolutions with the backing of five organizing units from two or more congressional districts may be considered at the state convention.
In another major shakeup to the DFL caucuses, this year marked the first time that non-citizen residents and felons still on probation could fully participate in their local caucuses and become convention delegates. Though they are ineligible to vote in regular elections under Minnesota law, the state DFL permitted ineligible voters to participate in party activities in response to a recent decision by the Minnesota State Court of Appeals.
State Republicans and Minnesota Secretary of State and DFL party member Steve Simon have said the DFL’s actions don’t line up with the court’s decision. State law reads that only eligible voters can participate in caucuses. The secretary of state’s interpretation is that the law is still in place, but the appeals court ruled that the current illegal voting penalties only applied to elections, not caucuses.
In other words, allowing ineligible voters to participate in caucuses is still against the law, but the state lacks the power to penalize parties allowing non-voters to take part in caucuses.
For Le Sueur County Republicans, this year’s caucus was largely in line with those of prior years. Participants continued to meet in person without restrictions to vote on delegates to send to the BPOU convention.
But on top of their regular agenda, local Republicans prepared for the upcoming 2022 gubernatorial election by voting in a straw poll for the Republican nominee for governor. The poll doesn’t determine who will win the nomination to challenge incumbent Gov. Tim Walz this November, but it does serve as an indicator of which candidates are serious contenders for the party’s endorsement.
A clear favorite emerged among Le Sueur County Republicans. Carrying a whopping 68% of the vote in a field of six, former state senator and Chaska physician Scott Jensen was far and away the top pick of local residents. Jensen earned 72 votes in Le Sueur County and led the straw poll statewide with 38% of the vote across Minnesota with 93% of precincts reporting.
Lexington Mayor Mike Murphy was a distant second among Le Sueur County voters with nine votes. Across Minnesota, Murphy collected 11% of the vote, tying with Kendall Qualls, founder of the nonprofit TakeCharge Minnesota, who received six votes locally.
Senate Majority Leader Sen. Paul Gazelka (R-East Gull Lake) placed second statewide with 14% of the vote, and ranked third locally with five votes.
Sen. Michelle Benson, R-Ham Lake, received four votes in Le Sueur County and 7% of the vote statewide. Saint Anthony dermatologist Neil Shah came in sixth in Le Sueur County with three votes, but placed third statewide with 12% of the vote.
Former Hennepin County Sheriff Rich Stanek threw his hat into the governor’s race the day of the precinct caucuses and received two write-in votes from Le Sueur precincts. Six local caucus voters were still undecided.
Anne Losinski of the Le Sueur County Republicans said it was hard to compare turnout to previous years, but observed many first time participants getting involved.
”We’re always hopeful for more attendance. We really had no idea what to expect after 2016. 2020 was poorly attended but that was as COVID was being talked about,” said Losinski. “What we were pleased with was there were a lot of people who hadn’t been at caucus before and and concerned about participating.”
Le Sueur County DFL Chair Greg Davis didn’t have full attendance figures, but he observed single digit turnout at precincts in Cleveland, Kasota and Le Sueur. Davis suggested turnout was depressed by a lack of statewide races and the pandemic. While the GOP held a straw poll for governor at their caucuses, incumbent Gov. Tim Walz is currently running for the nomination unopposed.
”There really is nothing on the DFL website as far as statewide races or state offices like Gov. Walz is running for reelection without opposition within the DFL. All of the other constitutional offices are the same, there’s no Senate seat this year. There’s just really no candidates to turn them out for,” said Davis. “We also had the cold weather and some may have had COVID too.”