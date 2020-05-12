The COVID-19 pandemic has recorded its first death in Le Sueur County. On Tuesday, Le Sueur County Public Health announced that an individual in their 50s died after being diagnosed with COVID-19.
No other information about the victim is available. The case is one of 31 lab confirmed cases in Le Sueur County, and it's the first reported death. Of the 31 cases, 23 have recovered and no longer need isolation. Cases have been reported in people ranging from 9 years old to 86, with the average being 41-42 years. As of May 12, no one with the coronavirus in Le Sueur County has been hospitalized.
The case count is now growing more rapidly in south central Minnesota.
The number of confirmed cases in Rice County more than quadrupled over the span of a week; the county now has 134 confirmed cases and one death. Steele County is next with 73 confirmed and no deaths, and Blue Earth County has 67 confirmed and zero deaths. Le Sueur County has 31 confirmed cases and one death; Nicollet County 22 confirmed and two deaths; Waseca County 16 confirmed and no deaths; Goodhue County 25 confirmed; Brown County nine confirmed and one death; and Sibley County four confirmed and no deaths.
Public Health officials in Rice County noted that at least part of the recent spike in cases in the area can be attributed to a higher rate of testing. Area businesses who are screening employees each time they arrive for work is also contributing to the higher number of confirmed cases, she said.
In Steele County, a business had a cluster of employees test positive for COVID-19, according to a release from Steele County Public Health Director Amy Caron.
Statewide, the number of confirmed cases has reached a new peak this month. In May, between 400-800 new cases have been confirmed daily, and as of May 12, the Minnesota Department of Health has confirmed a total of 12,494 cases. Of that number, 8,223 patients no longer need isolation and 614 have died. 501 of the patients who died resided in nursing homes, assisted living and other long-term care facilities.
Congregate living facilities have been reported as the likely source of exposure for 20% of coronavirus cases in Minnesota. At least 16% of cases have likely come from communities with a confirmed case of COVID-19, while 14% have likely been contracted from communities with no reported cases. In 40% of statewide cases, the likely source of infection is unknown.