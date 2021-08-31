Aqua Valley Pool let the dogs in for their fourth annual Doggie Dip. Each year, after the outdoor pool in Le Sueur closes at the end of the summer, staff reserves a special day for pooches to use the pool. On Tuesday, canine caretakers came for a rare chance to share a poolside seat with their pups.
“It’s a fun event. People like to see dogs swim and spend time with them,” said Pool Manager Allison Watkins. “Last year, I think we had seven, and the year before that, it was more popular.”
Attendance wasn’t as large as in previous years, but the event attracted several newcomers who wanted to shake up playtime with their pets. Becky Meyer used the opportunity to teach her cocker spaniel Henry how to swim. Equipped with a life jacket, Henry waded around the kiddie pool following after his owner.
“Even though he’s 4 years old, he’s just learning how to swim,” said Meyer. “I thought it would be a fun thing to do. We usually go to a dog park, but today we thought we would come here.”
The Doggie Dip went between 5-7 p.m., and both the large pool and kiddie pool were open to furry guests. Stairs were also installed in the large pool, so dogs could easily climb out. However, the kiddie pool saw a lot more use even for big dogs like Scruffy the sheepdog. Joanna Worthen and her daughters Eva and Maria Worthen took Scruffy for a dip in the big pool, but he was nervous about being unable to touch the bottom.
Instead, they moved over to the kiddie pool, where Eva and Maria joined Scruffy in the water and tossed a ball for a game of fetch. The Worthens are a dog loving family and also have two Shi Tzus, but neither were fond of other dogs. It wasn’t until they received Scruffy as a gift from a friend in Texas that they finally had the opportunity to come.
“We’ve had him 4-6 months and we’ve been trying to train him and noticed that he loves the creek,” said Joanna Worthen. “I saw the [Doggie Dip} and knew that I had to take him. He’s a water pup so he loves these activities.”
Watkins hoped for a larger crowd next year. The owners who come love the experience, she said.
“We’ll try it again next year, hopefully, and see if we get more participation. We'll see what’s going on in the school before I plan the event, but we definitely need more people here next year if we want to keep doing it.”