The Le Sueur-Henderson boys basketball team (3-11) delivered its best performance all season against Norwood Young America on Thursday. After months of practice, the Giants turned around their poor shooting accuracy to produce a 52% field goal percentage and defeat the Raiders 71-53.
The Giants’ victory was built on a 21-point lead the team banked in the first half. The team’s three seniors, Lukas Graff, Jesse Mercado and Zach Berndt collected a combined 50 points and were major scorers during the first. Graff alone collected 22 points and produced eight free throws out of ten attempts along with two three-point field goals. Mercado had one of the highest scoring games of his career with 16 points and Zach Berndt produced 10 points.
Their efforts pushed the Giants into a 36-15 lead in the first half, a welcome change from when Le Sueur-Henderson faced the Raiders earlier in the season. In their prior games, the Giants had fallen 56-42 and 61-39 to the Raiders. But this time, the Titans were making their shots with a 53% field goal accuracy and an 83% free throw accuracy.
“We’ve been practicing our shooting everyday,” said LS-H Coach Robert Steiger. “It was one of the weaknesses we knew about but we had no off season to work on it.”
While the Giants built up a 20-point advantage, they had plenty of help on defense to ensure that the Raiders’ wouldn’t catch up. Graff, Mercado and Berndt doubled as essential defensive players for the team, along with Nathan Gregersen, who put in a season high of seven assists and collected seven total points, and David Gupton guarding the Raider’s toughest perimeter players.
The Raiders eventually got the better of the Giants in a more even second half. In a back in forth, increasingly intense period NYA bit into Le Sueur-Henderson’s lead and took the second health 38-35. But with a hefty advantage from the outset, the Giants stayed comfortably ahead.
“We have been improving the past couple of weeks and it will be interesting to see if we can string consecutive well played games together to finish out the season,” said Steiger.