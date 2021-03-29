The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency recently announced Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances contamination in groundwater at closed landfill sites in 41 counties throughout the state, giving a glimpse at what will likely become a larger problem in the future for every Minnesotan.
The problem is already building at a couple sites in Le Sueur County.
There are still many unknowns regarding PFAS, often called “forever chemicals”; the extent to which PFAS is present in the environment is still something officials are trying to determine and quantify. PFAS in an emerging contaminant, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. MPCA officials are working to get a better understanding of these chemicals, their impacts on human health and the environment. While released data only contains information from sites within the Closed Landfill Program, there are still plenty of active and private landfills across the state and in the region without quantifiable data at this point. PFAS can also come from a variety of sources beyond landfills.
PFAS, often called “forever chemicals,” is a group of around 5,000 various synthetic chemicals which are resistant to heat, water and oil and used in products like non-stick cookware, waterproof clothing, food packaging, fire-fighting foam and personal care products, among others. These chemicals are now widespread in the environment and do not break down. They can bioaccumulate in humans and other organisms, and some are known to be toxic, according to the MPCA.
“We know that PFAS is everywhere. It’s in our water on our land, and even in our fish,” said MPCA Commissioner Laura Bishop, during a press conference last week. “Because it’s a forever chemical future generations will be required to deal with past and current contamination instances.”
PFAS was invented in the 1930s, but new forever chemicals are being created and introduced into the environment each day. The first recording of PFAS contamination in drinking water within Minnesota was in the early 2000s. In just the last few years, MPCA has been sampling for substances at its closed landfill sites, according to Kirk Koudelka, MPCA assistant commissioner.
Bishop and Koudelka were joined by state legislators and community advocates recently at a press conference underlining the PFAS problem, specifically in the state’s Closed Landfill Program. Under the program, closed mixed municipal waste landfills are handed over to the MPCA to deal with after the site meets program criteria. The program uses mostly tax dollars to continue long-term management of the closed sites to protect the environment and human health.
“(CLP) was created to address contamination at old unlined landfills that were not making any progress through the state and federal Superfund processes,” Koudelka said.
Local concern
According to a map released from the MPCA, Sun Prairie Landfill in Le Sueur County recorded PFAS that exceeded MDH guidance. Tellijohn Landfill and Minnesota Sanitation Services Landfill, both in Le Sueur County near the border with Nicollet County, are sitting at 13 times and 19 times over the health-based values set by MDH respectively.
MPCA has found PFAS contamination in 97% of the closed landfills within the program. Nearly 60 sites recorded contamination which exceeds the Minnesota Department of Health’s guidelines, with 80% of those sites located in greater Minnesota.
“These closed landfills are throughout the state. They are in suburbs, greater Minnesota, regional centers and small rural communities. They are next to our homes, our businesses and our farms,” Bishop said.
Fifteen sites recorded at least 10 times over the health-based guidance values, including multiple in the southern Minnesota region. One landfill, Gofer Landfill near Fairmont in Martin County, has PFAS contamination 1000 times the state’s guidance values.
While the MPCA’s data is concerning, the data only takes into account landfills within the CLP. The scope of the PFAS problem at active and private landfills is still unknown.
More robust monitoring must be done to get a complete picture of the impact of PFAS contamination. Thus the MPCA is looking for some flexibility and access to funds from the Closed Landfill Investment Fund during the state’s current legislative session. According to the current law, MPCA has to wait until the Legislature appropriates funding before the agency can respond to a contamination, which can postpone action on unexpected environmental incidents.
“This existing structure really impedes our ability to act quickly and use discretion in addressing the most pressing needs at each site,” Bishop said.
The MPCA plans to expand its drinking water monitoring and work to better understand the magnitude of the contamination. The agency will continue to uncover potential actions for clean up and to prevent further pollution.
In February, the MPCA put out the state’s PFAS Blueprint, a strategic approach created by various agencies in an effort to protect Minnesotans from PFAS. The document highlights 10 priority areas, new health guidelines for drinking water and food protections. It also explores options for cleanup, prevention and includes short- and long-term strategies.
The 10 priorities from the state’s PFAS Blueprint in an effort to protect Minnesotans include:
• Measuring PFAS effectively and consistently
• Understanding risks from PFAS air emissions
• Quantifying PFAS risk to human health
• Preventing PFAS
• Limiting PFAS exposure from drinking water
• Limiting PFAS exposure from food
• Reducing PFAS exposure from fish and game consumption
• Protecting ecosystem health
• Remediating PFAS contaminated sites
• Managing PFAS in waste
Currently the MPCA is working with landfill operators to create water quality standards for PFAS and working on potential pre-treatment of leachate to lower PFAS concentrations. Officials would also like to monitor PFAS in groundwater at active landfill sites. Another major initiative is prevention. PFAS that make their way into the waste stream and go to solid waste facilities can be costly to address. The most strategic approach to manage PFAS is to prevent them from ever entering the waste stream.
Officials are still trying to understand PFAS impacts and determining a way to regulate them. It’s safe to say we will continue to hear more about PFAS as discussions, research and monitoring continues.