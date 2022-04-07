Treasures in Town thrift store invited representatives from 17 local nonprofit and civic organizations on Thursday to accept thousands of dollars in donations.
For the groups’ 16th annual donations, Treasures in Town distributed a collective total of $25,000 to community groups, including Friends of the Le Sueur Public Library; Giant Days; Friends of Rush River; H.A.V.E.; Henderson Public Library; Henderson Fire Department; Henderson Sauerkraut Days; Le Sueur Area Healthcare Foundation; Le Sueur Area Chamber of Commerce; Le Sueur Food Shelf; Le Sueur Police Department; Le Sueur Community Center; Le Sueur-Henderson Community Education; Le Sueur-Henderson Trap Team; Ney Nature Center; Park Elementary ECFE; Park and Hilltop Elementary PTO; Park Elementary Seven Mindsets and the United Fund of Le Sueur.
Over the years, Treasures has become a treasure of the Le Sueur area — a one stop shop for lightly used clothes, household wares, antiques and miscellaneous items. If it’s in good condition, it can find a place on the store shelf.
But it’s not just the low-priced used goods that makes Treasures in Town important to the community. For every purchase, buyers can be certain their dollars will go toward supporting local nonprofits.
The past year was good for both the store and donations. The $25,000 raised for 2022 surpassed the $20,000 contributed the year prior. Since it was founded in 2006, Treasures in Town has raised over $225,000 to community organizations.
The current round of funds will go to support projects like Music in the Park or, more accurately, Music in the Parking Lot. The Chamber of Commerce’s annual series of outdoor concerts will be held on Main Street this summer in light of the new downtown renovations.
Treasures in Town also contributed dollars to the PTO’s annual family celebration, the Trap team’s equipment and ammunition costs, Park Elementary’s Kindergarten Round-Up and a planned sun shelter in the Ney Nature Center among many more projects.
“It’s extremely rewarding after all of our volunteer hours to have the chance to give back to the community to all these organizations, which have very specific needs,” said Treasures in Town Board member Edrie Barton. “We get to sponsor programs; we get to support their efforts to make the communities better in both Le Sueur and Henderson. It’s a rewarding experience for all of our volunteers and it makes us feel good.”