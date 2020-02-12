Major questions surrounding the costs of building a new elementary school, and where, hung in the air when the facility task force made its final recommendation to the School Board. Now, the Le Sueur-Henderson School Board is looking for those answers with the help of a private consultant.
On Monday, Feb. 10, the Le Sueur-Henderson School board interviewed RA Morton Construction Managers, the first of a few firms bidding to advise the School Board on the referendum. As a construction manager, RA Morton would assist the school board in pre-referendum planning, estimating the costs for referendum project ideas, coordinating a competitive bid process among construction firms and managing the construction process.
This isn’t the first time Le Sueur-Henderson has sought out RA Morton’s help. More than 10 years ago, the firm helped Le Sueur-Henderson in the building and construction phases of the $18.6 million Le Sueur-Henderson Middle/High School remodeling and reconstruction, which added the second gymnasium, auditorium and choir and band room. Their work received a glowing review from former Superintendent David A. Johnson in 2007, who praised them for increasing the scope of the project while keeping the additions within the project schedule.
Preston Eurule, President of RA Morton Construction Managers, came to the LS-H School Board with a motto of “Right from the start,” emphasizing that the firm’s aim was to get the referendum passed on the first try. The firm has worked with 20 nearby school districts on pre-referendum planning and in the past three years has serviced Murray County Central, GFW, Masabi East, Kenyon-Wanamingo, Eden Valley Watkins, Pierz, Renville County West, Barnesville, Chatfield, and Springfield.
Currently, the direction the School Board will take the referendum in is still unclear. Right now, the board is considering three options and is working with a general range of where they would like the cost to be (approximately $35-45 million), based on what the facility task force has recommended. However, factors like how much it would cost to operate three schools versus two schools in the district, and what land would be suitable for a new school building, are still unknown.
The question of where the public stands and what referendum proposal could pass on the ballot is also uncertain.
“I can’t speak for everybody, but I think we’re feeling a little lost in the woods, and what we really need is to put tangibles on these things,” said School Board Chair Brigid Tuck.
Eurule told the School Board that they could answer those questions by reaching out to architects, construction firms and putting together an itemized budget estimate for the proposals the School Board is considering as well as additional proposals that may be brought up during the process. The RA Morton President recommended that the first thing the School Board should do is take a second look at the costs and feasibility of what district wants to do.
“I think you want to bring your team together, all your stakeholders,” said Eurule. “That would include your construction manager, the architects, the engineers, the financial advisers, bringing all of us together so that we can take the information that you've already developed and reevaluate it.”
“I can honestly say, looking at your presentations the costs seem high to me, especially compared to what we’re able to do,” Eurule continued. “Now maybe you have a different design intent, maybe there’s a reason for that.”
Eurule also stressed that the board would need to consider the responses to the community survey. The district sent out a survey to the community in June 2019, which found that 60% of Le Sueur residents and 29% of Henderson residents favored upgrading Park Elementary’s utilities and closing Hilltop for an estimated $17.1 million.
The facility task force went in a different direction; 86% supported a district with three schools by building a new K-3 Park Elementary in Le Sueur and upgrading Hilltop as a 4-5 school; 64% supported closing both elementary schools in favor of one new K-5 school. Some of those would be overlapping.
“It can be dangerous to go a completely different direction from what the survey says,” said Eurule. “It is a lot more efficient to highlight back to the survey and say we listened, we heard what you said, here’s how we address that. I think there’s not quite an alignment between what your survey says and what some of the options are, or at least some of the detail in the options.”
RA Morton’s services would cost the district up to $10,000 up front. That price could be negotiated lower depending on the extent of RA Morton’s pre-referendum services. There would also be no fee paid to RA Morton if the referendum fails.
If the referendum passes, RA Morton would charge a $35,000 fixed fee for services during the design phase of the project, another $35,000 fee during the bidding phase, a $23,000 fee during the post construction phase and $13,000 per month for construction management and $16,625 per month for site supervision. All of those costs would be factored into the referendum amount.
Up to this point, the School Board has received pre-referendum services from Unesco, which assisted the board on the community survey and facility task force. Superintendent Johnson has stated previously that the board may choose to continue its relationship with Unesco, but that the board will also be looking at other interested firms in February to determine which company would be the best fit. The goal is for the board to start holding community meetings in the spring for a potential August referendum.